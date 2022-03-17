Saint John wind farm electricity not allowed on NB Power wires

·3 min read
Construction has begun at Saint John Energy&#39;s Burchill windfarm. It includes 10 turbines and an electrical substation to transport electricity into the city. (Roger Cosman/CBC News - image credit)
Construction has begun at Saint John Energy's Burchill windfarm. It includes 10 turbines and an electrical substation to transport electricity into the city. (Roger Cosman/CBC News - image credit)

A wind farm proposed by Saint John Energy on the western outskirts of the city is finally under construction despite a refusal by NB Power to allow use of its nearby transmission lines to transport the electricity the windfarm will generate.

NB Power cited legal constraints for the rejection and although it has added an estimated $6 million in costs to the Burchill Wind Project, Saint John Energy is proceeding anyway.

"Saint John Energy made a business decision to move forward with building our own line connecting the Burchill Wind Project to our distribution system," said Saint John Energy's Jessica Delong in an email this week.

Saint John Energy is one of NB Power's single largest customers.

It is hoping to generate up to 150,000 megawatt hours of electricity per year from 10 windmills, enough to replace about 15 per cent of the electricity Saint John Energy buys from NB Power.

Shane Fowler/CBC News
Shane Fowler/CBC News

That will save it "millions of dollars each year," according to Saint John Energy President Ryan Mitchell.

The wind project is a sign of Saint John Energy's emergence as an outspoken champion of renewable energy in New Brunswick. And increasingly the municipal utility has displayed a willingness to work around and even against NB Power to pursue that vision.

Louise Comeau with the New Brunswick Conservation Council said environmentalists have taken notice.

"I know very well, Saint John Energy is a progressive utility that wants to do good things," said Comeau. "And they should be supported in doing it."

In an appearance in front of the legislature's standing committee on climate change in January, Mitchell told MLAs he believes the public wants action on the environment and claimed wind generation could deliver on that if unleashed.

"There is significant opportunity to develop low-cost onshore wind energy" said Mitchell.

"Climate change action is not only supported but is expected and it presents an opportunity for, I'll suggest a war time-like effort or call to action that could prove to be a real province building initiative."

NB Power is generally less enthusiastic about the potential of wind and has been open about that.

In his own presentation to the same committee, NB Power President Keith Cronkhite told MLAs wind often performs poorly on crisp cold winter days when it is needed most and that makes it difficult to rely on.

Saint John Energy/Twitter
Saint John Energy/Twitter

"We don't have that wind diversity that says we can always count on wind blowing regardless of the conditions," said Cronkhite.

"Based on technology that we see today it will not solve for those cold days in the winter."

The sharply differing views by the two utilities are showing up in other forums as well.

Last week Saint John Energy filed evidence sharply critical of NB Power in an upcoming Energy and Utilities Board hearing that will, in part, deal with wind energy issues.

Robert Jones/CBC News
Robert Jones/CBC News

NB Power is seeking approval for rates and charges it needs to operate its transmission system and one proposal is to raise fees to "wind power generators" that cover the costs of balancing their up and down output.

NB Power has the responsibility to fill gaps caused by rising and falling wind generation in New Brunswick, northern Maine and Prince Edward Island and is proposing to raise what it charges by 366 per cent, from $0.44 per megawatt hour to $2.05.

Saint John Energy's evidence, prepared by US consultant John Dalton, questions that increase and suggests NB Power is in danger of undermining the development of wind energy in the province by exaggerating the cost of coping with wind generation on its electrical grid.

"Overstating these costs can forestall the development of a critical resource that can play a valuable role in allowing New Brunswick to achieve its carbon reduction goals," said Dalton in his presentation.

Neither NB Power nor Saint John Energy would comment further about that criticism in advance of the full hearing in April.

The Burchill wind farm is scheduled to be completed and generating electricity in December.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for