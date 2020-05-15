Saint John police officer helps newborn breathe after home birth

A Saint John police officer is being commended for her part in helping a newborn baby who was born at home.

When Sgt.Sylvia Summerville arrived at the home early Friday morning, the mother had just given birth but the baby was not breathing or making any sound.

After asking someone to bring her a shoelace, Summerville tied off the umbilical cord. The police officer than laid the baby face down on her forearm, cupped the face with her right hand and gave the newborn several thrusts to the back.

After massaging the lips and chest for stimulation, the baby began breathing and colour returned to normal.

Ambulance NB arrived on scene, did an assessment of the baby and mother and took both to the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Police chief Steph Drolet congratulated Summerville for her actions.

"All officers with the SJPF look to make a difference during their shifts and this instance is certainly one of those times," he said.