Saint John police say man shot by officer in armed confrontation

Saint John police say officers shot an armed 46-year-old during a confrontation Thursday in the south end.

According to a press release issued by the Saint John Police Force Thursday night, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called to investigate after the shooting Thursday afternoon, which left the man in hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they responded at 4:36 p.m. to a report of a man "with a gun causing damage to property" at the 100-block of Mecklenburg. Police said an officer was confronted by the man and alleged that he failed to respond to commands, according to the release.

An officer shot at the suspect and another "used force to stop the threat of violence," said the release. Police say officers rendered aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived, and then transported the man to hospital. Police say no one else was injured in the incident.

The officers were on scene at the intersection of Mecklenburg and Pitt Streets before 5:30 p.m. with as many as seven vehicles, as well as paramedics and an ambulance. A parked car was seen with a broken back window. Detectives were seen checking nearby residences and speaking with people on the street.

The SIRT is an investigative agency independent of the police which investigates issues including those involving death or serious injury which have arisen from the actions of a police officer.

Police have asked for anyone with video footage of the incident to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police say the information will be passed to SIRT, who is in charge of the investigation.

