Saint John police investigate shooting that sent 2 people to hospital

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a shooting that sent two people to hospital on Sunday morning.

Sgt. Ramsey Hunt said the two people were able to take themselves to hospital and the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Hunt couldn't say whether anyone has been arrested.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"There are people that have been taking into custody but whether or not they are directly involved, I don't know," said Hunt.

Hunt said the shooting happened by a residence on Waterloo Street at about 5:30 a.m. Police remain at the scene.