Saint John man sentenced to three years in prison for manslaughter outside strip club

Garrett Johnston arrives at the Saint John courthouse for his sentencing on Thursday afternoon. (Graham Thompson/CBC - image credit)

Garrett Johnston has been sentenced to three years in prison for manslaughter in the death of Mark Baker outside a Saint John strip club in 2019.

After hugging his parents and girlfriend, Johnston was taken into custody and led out of the courtroom by Sheriff's deputies.

The Crown had asked the judge to consider a four-year sentence, while the defence asked the judge for 24 to 30 months.

Justice Darrell J. Stephenson said that although Johnston had a "very positive" pre-sentence report and "excellent future prospects," it was his legal duty to send a message of general deterrence that such behaviour cannot be tolerated.

The judge said Johnston "needlessly pursued" the victim down the street before punching him once in the face. That punch, said Stephenson, "caused or materially contributed to" Mark Baker's death.

The punch caused Baker to fall backwards and strike his head on the concrete sidewalk. He was found lying unconscious, and alone, soon after by a police officer driving by. He was taken to hospital, but died the following day.

