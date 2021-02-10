Saint John council to rename public places, street names tied to slavery

When historian Ralph Thomas looks at Saint John, he sees a city whose history is interwoven with the contributions of Black people who helped to build it.

He also sees a city where not a single street, building or highway bears their name.

Thomas, program co-ordinator of the New Brunswick Black History Society, thinks that should change. And on Monday night, Saint John city council took the first steps in that direction.

At its Monday meeting, council approved the creation of a civic commemoration committee and a policy that will guide the city through future place-naming debates.

It's looking at renaming public spaces whose names are tied to slavery, and is planning to recognize Abraham Beverley Walker, who was born and raised in Saint John and became Canada's first Black lawyer.

The civic commemoration committee isn't expected to be fully active until 2022, but Monday night's approval from council was the first step in the committee's creation.

Council also plans to look at renaming some city streets, but faces a few hurdles on that initiative.

When our youth grow up to be adults, they would be proud to say 'you see that building over there? It was named after my great-great grandfather or my grandfather.' - Ralph Thomas, New Brunswick Black History Society

A report presented to council said that renaming streets is generally avoided unless there's a public safety issue, because it can create confusion for emergency service providers and cause inconvenience to residents and businesses.

Any street rename request would first have to meet the province's 911 guidelines. The rename request would then have to be supported by the street's residents and businesses before it was recommended to city council.

For now, the city's communications manager Lisa Caissie said in an email, Saint John city staff will be researching and looking at how other municipalities have successfully managed something similar.

Story continues

Robert Jones / CBC News

Thomas, 82, has been with the New Brunswick Black History Society since 2009. He's also been involved with Pride of Race, Unity, Dignity and Education for 35 years, an organization that advocates for racial diversity and inclusion in the province.

Thomas thinks it's important that Saint John council is considering renaming streets, not only as a recognition of important contributions but also because it's a powerful message of affirmation for Black youth.

"We were the people that helped build this city, we were the people that helped build Canada," he said.

"When our youth grow up to be adults, they would be proud to say 'you see that building over there? It was named after my great-great grandfather or my grandfather.' "

Thomas said he'd welcome seeing a street named after Walker, and said there are many other notable Black New Brunswick figures who should be in consideration as well, including Thomas Peters, Cornelius Sparrow, Georgina Wetzel and Joseph Drummond, who made national headlines in 1964 when he organized a sit-in at a Saint John barbershop and refused to move until they cut his hair.

Thomas said the system is improving, with most changes happening in the last 10 years – particularly with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Still, there's work to be done. But renaming streets is part of the change process.

"It's coming together because people want it to happen," Thomas said. "That's both sides, Black folks and white folks, they want it to come together in a way that everybody can get along."