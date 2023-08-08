Saint Harison Reflects on His Solitude in ‘More Weed, Less Friends’ Video

Saint harison more weed less friends - Credit: Saint Harison /YouTube

Saint Harison is lonely. On Tuesday, the singer released the poignant video for his song “More Weed, Less Friends,” which follows him coming to terms with the solitude that’s taken over his life.

“This song is my absolute baby, I wrote and produced this one all by myself and it just means the fucking world to me,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Teeeezy C-directed video sees Harison — with his bright pink hair and ironic “I Don’t Smoke” sweatshirt — singing the melancholic lyrics about fearing death from a lonesome couch. The video ends with Harison walking out a door as the song ends with a somber piano outro.

“Silly me/To not tie up old odds and ends/Who knows why it happens/Every now and then,” he sings with his early Sam Smith-reminiscent vocals. “I’ll make a dinner/And nobody will attend/Now I’ve got more weed/Less friends.”

Despite the depressing themes of the song, Harison — who cites Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse as inspirations — said “More Weed, Less Friends” was a “fun song to write.”

“I was sat in my room at my piano and was just listening to old Disney songs. Ever since Banksy

opened ‘Dismaland’ in 2015 I’ve always been so inspired by the juxtaposition of escapism and reality,” Harison said in a press release. “I wanted the song to feel classic, but also real, so I just started writing about how lonely I felt at that time.”

“More Weed, Less Friends” is the closing track off his Lost a Friend EP, released earlier this year. The project also featured tracks such as “Why Didn’t You Call???,” “Homies” with Tiana Major9, and “Ego Talkin’.” Since then, Harison re-released the “A Colors Show” version of “Ego Talkin.”

