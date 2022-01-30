Saint Francis (BKN) takes on Wagner following Cubbage's 21-point game

·2 min read

Wagner Seahawks (15-2, 9-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-14, 3-6 NEC)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Michael Cubbage scored 21 points in Saint Francis (BKN)'s 71-66 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Terriers have gone 2-5 at home. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks sixth in the NEC with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Di'Andre Howell-South averaging 2.0.

The Seahawks are 9-0 in NEC play. Wagner is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. The Seahawks won the last matchup 81-76 on Jan. 15. Raekwon Rogers scored 22 points to help lead the Seahawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Emilien is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Alex Morales is averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 77.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

