Saint-Etienne loses to amateur side Bergerac in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Struggling Saint-Etienne's season took an even worse turn Sunday as the top-tier team was knocked out of the French Cup by amateur side Bergerac.

Fourth-tier Bergerac reached the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time while six-time Cup winner Saint-Etienne returns to its relegation fight.

Les Verts have won a record 10 French league titles but are in last place and this humiliating exit will do nothing to boost morale.

Bergerac striker Romain Escarpit scored in the 76th minute after Saint-Etienne had fluffed chances, allowing Bergerac to join fellow fourth-tier side Versailles in the last eight.

Lens hosted Monaco later Sunday in a top-tier contest.

MONDAY'S GAME

Holder Paris Saint-Germain is at home to Nice for the last spot in the quarterfinals. PSG has won the trophy a record 14 times and is aiming to reach its eighth straight final.

But Nice coach Christophe Galtier will be confident of an upset. Last season he guided Lille to the French title and that win against the odds included a victory at PSG.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Nice’s Amine Gouiri have been in fine form up front this season.

Mbappe has 19 goals and 13 assists in all competitions and Gouri has also done well in a smaller team with 10-7 overall.

