Saint Bonaventure takes down Providence 74-70

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr.'s 24 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Providence 74-70 on Saturday night.

Council also had three steals for the Bonnies (10-1). Noel Brown scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added eight rebounds. Lajae Jones had 15 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line.

The Friars (7-5) were led by Wesley Cardet Jr., who posted 13 points. Providence also got 12 points, four assists and two blocks from Jayden Pierre. Corey Floyd Jr. also put up 10 points.

