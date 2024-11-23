Saint Bonaventure faces Bryant, looks for 6th straight win

Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0)

Olean, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Bryant.

The Bonnies are 3-0 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in road games. Bryant ranks second in the America East with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 5.4.

Saint Bonaventure scores 75.6 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 73.6 Bryant allows. Bryant scores 25.2 more points per game (86.2) than Saint Bonaventure gives up (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Bonnies.

Rafael Pinzon is averaging 18 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

