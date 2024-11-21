Saint Bonaventure defeats Mansfield (PA) 76-54

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Chance Moore scored 16 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Mansfield (PA) 76-54 on Wednesday night.

Moore added 12 rebounds for the Bonnies (5-0). Lajae Jones went 4 of 5 from the field to add 11 points. Dasonte Bowen had nine points and finished 4 of 10 from the field.

The Mountaineers were led in scoring by Owen Chambers, who finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Mansfield (PA) also got eight points from Nasir Brown. LJ Stansbury finished with six points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 19:16 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-30 at halftime, with Moore racking up 10 points. Saint Bonaventure pulled away with a 10-3 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 13 points.

They outscored Mansfield by 16 points in the final half, as Moore led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press