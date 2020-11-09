Saint Andrews to host 150 children for hockey challenge amid COVID-19 pandemic

About 150 children from across New Brunswick and some from Nova Scotia, along with their coaches, parents and siblings, will descend upon Saint Andrews this weekend for the second annual Veterans Cup.

Organizer Jeff Gregor, president of the Southern IceDogs Hockey Organization, admits he's a bit nervous about hosting such a large event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he has put more than 120 hours into planning every detail to ensure it meets Public Health requirements, he said.

Mandatory masks and physical distancing, a limited number of spectators per player, and 30-minute breaks between games to disinfect, are just some of the precautions in place.

There will also be COVID-19 screening questionnaires and contact information lists for contact tracing.

Teams will forgo traditional handshakes after the games, being held Nov. 13-15 at the W.C. O'Neill Arena in Saint Andrews and the Garcelon Civic Center in St. Stephen.

"Safety is our No. 1 priority," said Gregor, who will have IceDogs staff on-site to assist municipal staff in enforcing the rules. "We're following a zero-tolerance policy.

"If a kid's sick, for example, they're not allowed in the rink. If a parent's sick, they're not allowed in the rink. If Joe Blow is up in the stands and he takes the mask off, he'll be asked to put it on. If he doesn't, he's leaving, too."

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the regional medical officer has reviewed the operational plan.

"My understanding is it meets the Public Health standards in terms of what's allowed and what can be done safely," she said.

Sometimes we have to decide how much risk we're going to take in order to do something worthwhile and try to bring back some normalcy. - Doug Naish, Saint Andrews mayor

Gregor expects 14 teams from across the province, except the Campbellton health region (Zone 5). No teams from that region are allowed to participate since it was still in the more restrictive orange phase of COVID-19 recovery until last week, he said.

One team from Nova Scotia is also registered.

All of the players are between the ages of six and nine.

The original idea behind the Veterans Cup — a tribute to Gregor's grandfather, who fought in the Second World War — is to play in honour of the men and women who have served or continue to serve for Canada's freedom.

