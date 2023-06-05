Saint Andrews-area forest fire 'under control,' N.B. burn-ban lifted

The fire, which was started by an ATV fire in Chamcook, burned through more than 1,300 acres, or about 540 hectares, and destroyed one home in Bocabec. (Mia Urquhart/CBC - image credit)

A forest fire that started near Saint Andrews more than a week ago is now listed as "under control," and a provincewide burn ban has been lifted, according to an update Monday from the Department of Natural Resources.

"Favourable weather conditions have knocked down the Stein Lake area fire and the fire management team is confident that it is under control at this time," the Forest Fire Watch website says, referring to the rain and lower temperatures over the past few days.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters from the department and other agencies continue to monitor the fire, while three other fires across the province are listed as being patrolled — two in the eastern region and one in the west.

But the province has received enough rainfall to downgrade the burn ban to a burn advisory, the website says. All counties are now open for burning, except the Tracadie firing range area, where burning remains prohibited.

The Stein Lake fire started May 28 when an ATV caught fire in the woods off South Glenelg Road in Chamcook, just outside Saint Andrews, Chief Kevin Theriault had said. The blaze got out of control because of the combination of high winds, dry conditions and hot temperatures, he had said.

It burned more than 1,300 acres, or about 540 hectares, destroyed one home and forced the evacuation of about 300 others.

As of Friday, about 55 firefighters were still on scene in the Bocabec area, working on hotspots and managing the fire.

Mayor thanks 'heroes'

On Sunday, Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson posted on social meeting about meeting with some of the firefighters Saturday night, after the fire had been deemed contained.

"I got the opportunity to thank these dedicated DNR employees for their efforts keeping the region safe and shake all of their hands. … Heroes. Thank you," he wrote.

Some of the firefighters were heading home for a couple days of rest "before likely being deployed to battle [fires] elsewhere in the country," according to Henderson.

CBC

The firefighters were "overwhelmed by the gratitude and kindness of the area," he said, citing elementary school signs and gift cards being dropped off as examples.

"We live in a special place."

Henderson also posted about "various fundraising efforts" being launched to assist the family who owned the one house destroyed by the fire.

Stephanie Ann Stewart, who goes by Annie, previously told CBC her parents were able to save their pets, grab one photo album and move their vehicles when the evacuation order was issued, then watched their Bocabec home burn down from a friend's house across the road.

Submitted by Annie Stewart

"Nothing is left. It's pretty much just rubble," said Stewart, who grew up in the one-storey home. "All that's left is my mom's bird bath."

The three New Brunswick fires being patrolled as of Monday afternoon are West Branch in Weldford Parish in Kent County, Slash Pile in Alnwick Parish in Northumberland County and Valley Fire on Valley Road in Kars.

Story continues

17 burn-ban tickets issued

The Department of Justice and Public Safety issued 17 tickets between May 26 and June 5 for violating the Forest Fires Act by burning on a non-burn day, according to spokesperson Judy Désalliers.

The offence carries a fine of between $140 and $640, plus fees and surcharges, she said. Most of the tickets were issued in the southwestern part of the province.

Depending on the offence, fines under the act can range up to $20,500, plus fees and surcharges, she noted.