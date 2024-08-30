You’re a Saint, Aaron: Ramsdale dresses up as Harry Potter’s Hagrid in bizarre Southampton unveiling

Ramsdale is looking to make a big impression at Southampton - Southampton FC via Getty Images/Matt Watson

Aaron Ramsdale dressed up as the Harry Potter character Hagrid for his unveiling as a new Southampton player, after completing his £25 million move from Arsenal.

Ramsdale’s choice of outfit was a reference to his trip to Wembley to watch Southampton win the play-off final last season, when he wore fancy dress with a group of friends as they supported his former team-mate David Brooks.

The England goalkeeper’s move, for an initial £18 million, comes after he lost his place at Arsenal to David Raya last season.

He said he hopes to “get that love back into my game” at Southampton, adding: “I’ve had the feeling of sitting on the bench and I don’t want to do that again.

“Playing football, winning games of football, even getting draws away from home against big opposition or when your back’s against the wall. When you see the fans’ faces at the end and you know the joy it brings and also the joy it brings the squad on Monday morning after a scrappy late win away from home or a really grinded-out win against a tough opponent.

“It’s something you live for and that’s just something I’m looking forward to this year. Just getting back to what I do best and just having a big smile on my face while doing it here.”

Arsenal take Neto on loan

Asked about Ramsdale’s impact in north London, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “When he joined, he brought a lot of charisma and energy and he was really good at that time.

“Things developed and he had a situation that was difficult for him, and he was insisting a lot that he was very happy when he plays. We tried to fulfil that desire that he had. He’s joining a great club, a great coach and he looks really excited, so I think we’re all happy for him.”

Ramsdale’s replacement at Arsenal is Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, who is joining the club on loan from Bournemouth.