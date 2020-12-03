Sainsbury's and Morrisons follow Tesco in repaying COVID-19 tax break

Sainsbury's will repay business rate relief. Photo: PA

Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) and Morrisons (MRW.L) will repay the government for savings made under a tax break for firms struggling during the pandemic.

Both supermarkets made the announcements on Wednesday, just a day after Britain’s biggest grocer Tesco (TSCO.L) confirmed a similar decision to pay back £585m ($783.7m) in business rate relief.

Sainsbury’s said it would repay the UK government and devolved administrations around £440m, while Morrisons will hand back £274m.

The UK government introduced the temporary tax cut for retail, hospitality, leisure, and nursery firms in England in April, with similar measures announced soon after elsewhere in the UK.

Supermarkets came under fire for taking the relief earlier this year as they have been able to remain open throughout the pandemic, unlike many other firms receiving support.

“Essential” retailers have also faced criticism for continuing to profit from sales of non-essential products, and Sainsbury’s and Tesco’s decision to pay dividends sparked further controversy.

Simon Roberts, CEO of Sainsbury’s, said: “While we have incurred significant costs in keeping colleagues and customers safe, food and other essential retailers have benefited from being able to open throughout.

“With regional restrictions likely to remain in place for some time, we believe it is now fair and right to forgo the business rates relief that we have been given on all Sainsbury's stores.

“We are very mindful that non-essential retailers and many other businesses have been forced to close again in the second lockdown and we hope that this goes some way towards helping them.”

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said the government’s support had “enabled the whole sector to face squarely into the challenges and disruption caused by COVID-19.”

The company’s statement added that it had been considering “the implications” of the business rate holiday for some time. Morrisons indicated it had previously been planning to decide on repayment once the full cost and duration of the pandemic had become clear.

But it said the decision had been “brought forward,” suggesting it may have felt pressured into an announcement by Tesco’s decision.

Tesco had mounted a staunch defence of its decision to take the handout in the first place even as it announced its own repayment plan. Tesco’s statement called the support a “game-changer” and saying “every penny” had been spent responding to the pandemic.

“Panic buying, severe pressure on supply lines, major safety concerns and the risk of mass absences from work, culminated in a real and immediate risk to the ability of supermarkets to feed the nation,” it said on Wednesday.