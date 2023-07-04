Sainsbury profits could hit £700m, but it insists food costs are falling

Sainsbury’s is among retailers to have announced significant price reductions in recent weeks (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

SAINSBURY’S today claimed to be leading the way on slashing food prices as the sector tries to fend off allegations of “greedflation”.

Yesterday it cut the cost of its own brand toilet paper by 11%. Today it said it had invested £60 million in price cuts on other essentials such as pasta and chicken.

The cost increases on one popular family meal – Spaghetti Bolognese – have been absorbed by the company, it said for example.

In the 16 weeks to June 24, sales rose by 9.8%, though clothing sales were down 3.7%, a sign that customers are cutting back on non-essentials.

For the full year, Sainsbury expects to make profits of between £640 million and £700 million, unchanged since the last time it updated the City.

Simon Roberts, the CEO under fire for a near £5 million pay deal, said: “We are putting all of our energy and focus into battling inflation so that customers get the very best prices when they shop with us, particularly now as household budgets are under more pressure than ever. Food inflation is starting to fall and we are fully committed to passing on savings to our customers.”

The average worker at the grocer is paid £22,000.

Argos, the electricals retailer it bought a few years ago, is gaining market share.

Clive Black at broker Shore Capital said: “Trading is very good!”

Regulators have found that supermarkets have widened profit margins on petrol prices, being slow to bring down costs while oil costs have fallen.

Black said: “We believe the vast majority of margin expansion in fuel by Sainsbury has been reinvested in the Grocery offer, so helping to offset price rises in store.”

Sainsbury shares are up 38% in the last six months.