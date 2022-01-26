Sainsbury’s asks customers to continue wearing face masks after restrictions are eased

Sainsbury’s asks customers to continue wearing face masks (Getty Images)

Sainsbury’s has issued a statement asking customers to continue wearing face coverings in its stores after current Covid-19 measures are eased later this week.

From Thursday, England will see a relaxing of restrictions and move from Plan B to Plan A measures.

Under Plan A, the public is no longer being asked to work from home or wear a face covering in most indoor public places, such as shops and most public transport.

Announcing the change last week, Boris Johnson said the government would “continue to suggest the use of face coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces, particularly when you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet”.

But he said this would be at the discretion of the public and anyone not wearing a mask won’t be criminalised.

In a statement to the Independent on Wednesday 26 January, Sainsbury’s said it is asking customers and employees to continue wearing face masks after changes come into effect on Thursday.

“Safety remains our highest priority. From Thursday, we’re asking our customers and colleagues in England to continue to wear a face covering in our stores if they are able to,” a statement said.

“In Scotland and Wales face coverings remain mandatory for those who can wear them in our stores, in line with the latest government restrictions.

“We continue to have a range of safety measures in all of our stores, including screens and sanitising stations.”

The announcement has divided social media users.

One Twitter user applauded the supermarket for the decision: “So relieved to hear that you are still regarding safety as paramount by keeping safety and face masks in your stores. Thank you so much.”

Others criticised the retailer, with one person tweeting: “Sainsbury’s asks shoppers and staff to continue to wear face masks after Covid Plan B restrictions lifted. What’s the point in lifting restrictions if they are still doing it. Argh.”

One really important note that must not be missed as Plan B is lifted:



Face coverings will remain mandatory on TfL services unless you’re exempt.



We cannot risk undoing all the hard work we've done to stop this virus in its tracks. Please keep wearing your mask. — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) January 21, 2022

Following Mr Johnson’s statement last week, London mayor Sadiq Khan announced that face coverings will remain mandatory on all Transport for London buses and trains.

“Face coverings will remain mandatory on TfL services unless you’re exempt,” Mr Khan wrote on Twitter.

“We cannot risk undoing all the hard work we’ve done to stop this virus in its tracks. Please keep wearing your mask.”