Sailing supergran takes home BBC Unsung Hero award

Jean Paton arrived at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards with her son and granddaughter [BBC]

A 90-year-old sailing club volunteer has won the 2024 BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero of the Year.

Jean Paton received the award at a ceremony in London in recognition of her four decades of work at Salterns Sailing Club in Lymington.

The club is run by children with the support of adult helpers and trains young people develop their sailing and life skills.

Ms Paton first won BBC South's Unsung Hero Award after she was nominated by the club's 17-year-old commodore.

She has now received her award in person at during the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year awards 2024.

The award celebrates the best volunteers in sport, and Ms Paton was selected from 15 national and regional winners.

Arriving, with her son Rory and granddaughter Alex, she said she'd never been on a red carpet before - but joked she'd "had red carpets at home".

Her granddaughter Alex added: "It's really fun to see Granny being recognised for all the volunteering she's done, it's just really cool.

"She doesn't do the volunteering for the recognition, but it's nice because she's done so much over the years."

Ms Paton's son, Rory, added: "Her eyes are really sparkly it's lovely, just amazing. She's just a force of nature."

Olympian Hannah Snellgrove learned to sail at Salterns and described Jean as "formidable" [BBC]

During her time at Salterns, Ms Paton has helped more than 800 children learn to sail.

Team GB Olympian Hannah Snellgrove is among the hundreds who learned to sail at Salterns.

Ms Snellgrove previously described Ms Paton as "formidable", adding: "You wouldn't argue with her - because she's always right - and she's just the most fun, amazing person.

"You can see the children looking at her with so much respect when she's teaching them."

