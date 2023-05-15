Sailing solo? Try these (pricey) cabins on Oceania Cruises' new ship

If you’re on the fence about taking a solo trip, Oceania Cruises’ new ship may just convince you. Oceania Vista, which began sailing its maiden voyage Saturday, has dedicated solo cabins with luxe accommodations for guests going it alone.

The ship, which is the first in the line’s Allura Class, will feature six solo rooms. The line added the cabins in response to solo travel trends and after seeing an uptick in passengers sailing on their own, according to a spokesperson for the line.

“Every solo stateroom has all the amenities a single cruise guest could need during their time on board, ensuring you're in for a relaxing stay enjoyed in comfort and ample space, regardless of the accommodation they select,” the spokesperson said in an email.

What can guests expect from Oceania Vista’s solo cabins?

The line debuted solo oceanview staterooms on four of its small ships in 2022, but Vista’s 270-square-foot Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms up their game with private balconies. They will also have keycard-only access to the ship’s Concierge Lounge, which is staffed by a concierge and offers drinks and snacks.

Each of the cabins has a minibar, seating area and plenty of storage space. Passengers will also be invited to a gathering for solo cruisers on the ship after they depart.

How much do Oceania Vista’s solo cabins cost?

Prices vary by sailing, but a 12-day sailing from Barcelona, Spain, to Athens, Greece, departing July 11, 2024, is currently priced at $10,699, according to Oceania’s website.

The fare includes most food, beverages like soft drinks and specialty coffees, Wi-Fi and more.

While single supplements for double occupancy rooms usually run 200% of the fare, those in the solo cabins can typically expect to pay around 150%, though that may vary depending on the sailing or promotions.

What else can guests expect from Oceania Vista?

Vista’s weeklong maiden voyage is sailing from Rome to Venice, Italy. The ship will spend the summer in the Mediterranean before heading to Canada and New England in September, according to a news release. Those sailings will be followed by cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean and Mexico from Miami in the winter.

Vista can accommodate 1,200 guests. The ship has 11 dining venues, including the wellness-focused Aquamar Kitchen, The Bakery at Baristas and classic American signature restaurant, Ember, all of which are new for the line.

Passengers can also enjoy eight bars, entertainment venues and lounges, an onboard spa and more.

