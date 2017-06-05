Sailing - Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team break wing in America's Cup semi

(Reuters) - Britain's Land Rover BAR had to retire from their first America's Cup semi-final race against Emirates Team New Zealand on Monday after a component in their 'wing' sail broke.

Ben Ainslie was forced to throw in the towel after hearing a "crack". The British skipper abruptly halted his 50-foot foiling catamaran to prevent further damage after completing the second of seven legs in a widely-anticipated race against New Zealand.

New Zealand had got the better of Ainslie and his crew at the start and led to the second mark of the course, but the British boat appeared to be catching them and a close race had looked in prospect.

But Britain could be two races down in the best-of-nine semi if they cannot get their boat repaired quickly enough.

"We will do everything we can to get back out for the next race," Ainslie told BT Sport from his support boat as his technical team worked to get their catamaran back to base in order to fit a spare wing sail.

"We can't load the wing up at all... its a tough situation right now," Ainslie said, adding that it would be a tall order to get the boat repaired and back out on the water in time for the team's second scheduled race against New Zealand.

Conditions on Bermuda's Great Sound were perfect for the high-octane sailing boats following disappointment on Sunday when racing was postponed due to a lack of wind.

"A bit of a shame for those guys... it was shaping up to be a good race," New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said in televised comments on BT Sport after the British crew retired.

The other semi-final series will be contested between Sweden's Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan who are also scheduled to complete two races on Monday.

The first team to win five races in each semi-final will go through to the challenger final.

(Reporting by Alexander Smith in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)