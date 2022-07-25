Sailfish stabs woman after jumping onboard a fishing boat in Florida

A sailfish has stabbed a woman after leaping off the water and on to a fishing boat in the coast of Florida.

Katherine Perkins was impaled in the groin after the 100-pound fish charged towards her.

The woman was with two other people last Tuesday when an angler on board caught the sailfish on a fishing line about two miles offshore near Stuart, Florida, according to the Martin County's Sheriff's Office.

The incident report said as they attempted to reel in the fish, the two men on board noticed the creature charge towards the boat.

The victim was standing on the centre console when the fish jumped on and stabbed her. She reported to police that the incident unfolded so fast she did not have time to react.

Fishermen Louis Toth and Dominic Bellezza applied pressure to the wound.

Sailfish are the fastest fish in the ocean and can reach speeds of 68 miles per hour. They can weigh up to 200 pounds and grow between 6 to 11 feet.

The 73-year-old woman has been taken to a hospital nearby.

