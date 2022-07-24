Sailfish jumps out of water and impales 73-year-old woman on boat, Florida officials say

A 73-year-old woman was impaled by a sailfish that jumped out of the water while charging the boat she was on, officials in Florida said.

The woman from Arnold, Maryland, was 2 miles offshore on a boat with two men, one of whom was trying to reel in a sailfish he had on a line, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

But the 100-pound fish began to “charge at the boat,” the men told the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, July 19.

It then jumped out of the water and stabbed the woman in the groin area with its bill while she was standing near the boat’s center console, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman “became incoherent” as the two men immediately put pressure on her wound, the sheriff’s office said.

The group rushed to the docks at Sandsprit Park in Stuart, where first responders were waiting for them, the sheriff’s office said. Rescuers tended to the woman, and she was flown to a hospital.

Stuart is about 110 miles north of Miami.

No information about the woman’s condition had been released as of Sunday, July 24.

Sailfish are “widely considered the fastest fish in the ocean” and can reach speeds of up to 70 mph, according to Oceana. They can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 220 pounds.

“This species is a highly sought-after game fish that is easily recognized by its long upper jaw, which it uses as a spear to strike and stun larger prey, such as large bony fish and cephalopods,” Oceana said.

