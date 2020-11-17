Picarro Partners with SOLSTEO to Enable Safer, More Responsible Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Technology leading EtO gas analyzers, sterilization equipment and expert consulting services will now be available throughout Europe, the Middle East, and South-East Asia

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Picarro Inc., a leading provider of trace gas analyzers for a variety of air and emissions monitoring applications, today announced a partnership with SOLSTEO, the European market leader in industrial sterilization. Through this partnership, the companies will provide customers throughout EMEA and South-East Asia with a one-stop-shop for market-leading Ethylene Oxide (EtO) gas concentration analyzers and high-performance EtO sterilization equipment, plus expert consultancy, training, sales and support.

EtO is an important chemical used for the sterilization of medical equipment and a common ingredient in the industrial production of other compounds. Known to have mutagenic properties even at low concentrations, there are major concerns about the effects of long-term exposure on humans, and regulatory bodies worldwide are re-evaluating exposure limits. Picarro and SOLSTEO customers will be able to better control and monitor EtO, achieve compliance to regulations, improve worker safety, demonstrate environmental and corporate responsibility, and optimize costs for process maintenance.

"With their proven expertise in medical sterilization using EtO, SOLSTEO is an ideal partner for Picarro," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Scientific Instrumentation for Picarro. "We're pleased to be working with them to bring our advanced EtO gas analyzers to sterilization facilities around the world."

"In addition to being able to detect EtO at parts-per-trillion levels, Picarro's are the most user-friendly gas analyzers," said Jean-Baptiste Bonnet, Technical Director at SOLSTEO. "Combining this highly sensitive technology with our state-of-the-art sterilization equipment will enable our customers to easily measure and monitor EtO and prevent overexposure."

For more information, view the partnership video.

Picarro EtO Analyzers

Using innovative, next-generation Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) laser technology, Picarro has developed a gas analyzer family capable of measuring parts-per-trillion (ppt) levels of EtO (C 2 H 4 O) in real time (less than 2 seconds) – and without the need for chromatographic separation or pre-concentration. These analyzers enable services providers, regulators, and industrial users of EtO such as medical sterilization companies, to accurately and effortlessly measure and monitor EtO. With this technology, customers can adapt to changing regulations, protect the health of workers and the environment by minimizing exposure, and reduce maintenance costs by identifying and fixing or replacing only faulty components rather than entire systems.

SOLSTEO EtO Sterilization Solutions

SOLSTEO supplies comprehensive, tailor-made EtO sterilization solutions. Thanks to its leading-edge engineering and expert teams, the company designs innovative state-of-the-art industrial equipment and provides a full range of associated services. CRISTALWARE CONNECT - the company's proprietary Supervision Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) system - is renowned across Europe for its high reliability, flexibility, and connectivity features. In addition, SOLSTEO's Le HUB is a simple and efficient extranet platform that delivers e-services worldwide that include technical support, remote software connection, and consulting.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific and industrial applications. Industrial solutions range from mobile leak detection technology for utilities companies to trace gas analysis for semiconductor fabrication and pharmaceutical isolators. Services providers, regulators and researchers trust our patented CRDS to enable the detection of target molecules at parts-per-billion (ppb) levels or better resolution.

For more information, visit www.picarro.com.

About SOLSTEO

SOLSTEO designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains EO sterilization equipment (sterilizers, scrubbers, and catalytic oxidizers). The company is headquartered in Paris, France and registered in the Czech Republic to meet the demand in Central Europe.

For more information, visit www.solsteo.com.

Contacts:



Siiri Hage

Director of Marketing Communications

Picarro, Inc.

shage@picarro.com



Pierre Bouché

Sales Director

SOLSTEO

contact@solsteo.com

