Sail to Westeros on the 'Game of Thrones' cruise

Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
·1 min read

"Game of Thrones" fans, if you've ever wanted to sail to Westeros, now is your chance. Sail Croatia will take travelers to filming locations on a cruise inspired by the HBO hit show this summer, to mark the release of prequel series "House of the Dragon."

The seven-day voyage will sail along the Dalmatian Coast, beginning and ending in the city of Split on the Adriatic Sea.

"This Game of Thrones cruise is the perfect blend of sightseeing, relaxing and socialising, allowing fans to immerse themselves in famous filming locations while exploring the very best of Croatia," said Sail Croatia director Grant Seuren said in a news release. Here's what guests can expect.

When is the 'Game of Thrones' cruise?

The cruise will be Aug. 20 through Aug. 27.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon."

Where will the 'Game of Thrones' cruise visit?

After stops in Makarska and Korcula, the sailing will head to Dubrovnik, the main filming location for King's Landing, where guests can take a guided walking tour led by a "Game of Thrones" expert.

The cruise will continue to the island of Mljet – and more – before returning to the city of Split. From there, guests can visit filming locations at Diocletian's Palace or Klis Fortress. Entry to the Game of Thrones Museum in Split is also included.

Sail Croatia's "Game of Thrones" cruise will set sail in August.

How do I book the 'Game of Thrones' cruise?

Travelers can find more information on Sail Croatia's website or by calling 929-205-6952. The cruise starts at $1,139, and the trip includes breakfast and a three-course lunch prepared on board each day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Game of Thrones' cruise will set sail this summer in Croatia

