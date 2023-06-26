Sail Away with the Ultimate Wardrobe this Yachting Season



Azure waves and beguiling beaches are beckoning — which means summer yachting season is in full swing. And if you’re planning to set sail anywhere from Monaco to Malta this summer, you’ll need to style just the right nautical-chic wardrobe to match. For him, think double- and single-breasted captain blazers, sleek technical outwear, textured summer knits, and butter-soft suedes that come together and create a sophisticated leisure-inspired wardrobe for any sailing adventure. Meanwhile, her holiday ensembles this season channel the ultimate resort fantasy with a 70s twist: bold floral prints, retro caftans, and dramatic floor-length knit dresses for those tropical summer nights.



We cruised along Panama’s rugged coast with this summer’s most stylish looks in tow — take your cues from these breezy pieces and let the season unfold like a timeless Slim Aarons portrait come to life. Photographs by Robb Rice. Styled by Alex Badia

Gabriela Hearst cashmere polo $990; Hermès Elastane Bathing Suit $570; Hermès wicker hat $660; Celine sunglasses with metal frames and mineral glass lenses, $490; Mateo turquoise roundel bead necklace, 14k Yellow Gold with Turquoise $725; Roberto Coin 18K Yellow Gold Diamond zodiac pendant, suggested retail: $4,610 (worn throughout).



Balmain satin shirt and headscarf (price upon request); Karla Coletto matte microfiber, nylon, Lycra® Xtra Life™ bikini top $306



Ralph Lauren Purple Label wool blazer $2,495; Louis Vuitton Men’s organic cotton evening shirt $860; Ralph Lauren Purple Label linen trouser $595.



Balmain satin shirt, pants and headscarf (all prices upon request). Jacques Marie Mage Supersonic sunglasses with cellulose acetate frame and black lens, $750.



Hermès Knitted Pullover $2,325; Hermès Cotton Trousers $1,200; David Yurman Hex Bead Bracelet with Turquoise and 18K Yellow Gold $3,700; Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe (Worn throughout) $10,100; Roberto Coin 18K Yellow Gold Diamond pendant chain necklace, suggested retail $4,610 Persol Acetate sunglasses, $335.



Gabriele Colangelo cotton knit dress (price upon request).



Etro silk dress $2,450 and headscarf $600. Hunza G nylon and Lycra Elastane Original CrinkleTM fabrication bikini $225. AHLEM premium Italian acetate dustlight sunglasses, $51



Kiton recycled wool bomber jacket $14,500; King & Tuckfield wool pullover $435; Loro Piana cotton and linen trousers $690; Ralph Lauren Purple Label espadrilles $450; Louis Vuitton Men’s Keepall Bandouliere 50 $2,500; Celine sunglasses with metal frames and mineral glass lenses, $490.



Models: Ben Hill at IMG and Lia Pavlova at Fusion Models



Hair: Eduardo Bravo



Makeup: Amanda Wilson

Market Editors: Luis Campuzano, Emily Mercer and Thomas Waller



Casting: Luis Campuzano



Yacht: Radiance



Captain: Fabiano Capuccini



Owner: Glenn & Cheryl Hickerson



Charter Management: Karen Kelly Shea, Nicholson Yachts



Charter Broker: Kay West, Nicholson Yachts

