Saif Ali Khan turns 50: From Dil Chahta Hai to Tanhaji, a look at actor's memorable roles

Saif Ali Khan played Sameer Mulchandani in Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai. His character was a happy-go-lucky, confused, love-struck guy who always had his friends' back

Homi Adajania's romantic comedy Cocktail was a slice-of-life film and revolved around three best friends. Saif's easy-to-eye, happy to be in a no-commitments relationship, Gautam, provided many laughs and wins with the critics.

An adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy Othello, Omkara was directed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. Saif's character, Langda Tyagi, based on Iago from Othello, walked with a limp, was manipulative had conniving tactics up his sleeves

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal revolved around the 'changing' meaning of love and modern relationships, in all its frivolous glory, with just the right amount of frivolity and seriousness required to tell it.

