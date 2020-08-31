Saif Ali Khan on Taimur's Popularity: He Has Never Enjoyed Being Photographed

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is paparazzi favourite child. As much as the photographers like capturing the little munchkin's candid moments on camera, fans too seem to enjoy his cute antics whenever snaps surface on social media. Recently, after making her Instagram debut, Kareena too has taken to posting Tamiur's pics regularly, attracting love from all quarters.

Now, Saif, who appeared in one of the episodes of No Filter Neha season 5, opened up on how Taimur reacts to media attention and what it is like to deal with paparazzi's constant need to get his pictures.

Saif asserted that Tamiur has come to expect that there will be cameras at certain places and that he does not like being photographed naturally, not even by him or Kareena at home. "I think he’s realised that there will be cameras in certain places. He has never enjoyed being photographed particularly, even by us at home. But he understands, I mean, he smiles and waves and he likes camera flashes but it’s just something he’s always seen so he doesn’t think about it," Saif said (via).

Expressing concern over his growing popularity, Saif added, "I mean, it makes me a little tense, he gets that vibe and then when they would chase him to school, you worry, I mean, there’s too much attention sometimes. It’s sad, you know, people don’t let you be like a normal kid in Bombay. This star kid is a tag that just falls on you, whether you like it or not and in fact, the answer is you don’t want it but what can you do."

Tamiur is three-years-old and Saif and Kareena have recently announced that they are expecting their second child together.