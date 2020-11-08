Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Are Busy Farming In Pataudi! Pics Of The Father – Son Duo Go Viral

Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby boy Taimur are shutterbugs’ favourite. The minute this lovely trio step out of their abode, the photographers wouldn’t miss capturing some amazing pictures of them. Talking about Taimur, he is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Fans eagerly wait for his pictures to hit social media platforms and here’s a lovely treat for all netizens. Pictures of Saif and Taimur doing farming are all over the internet and one just cannot take away their eyes from the father – son duo. Will Taimur Ali Khan Be A Successful Star Like His Parents? Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her Son’s Future.

These pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur busy doing farming are straight from Pataudi. These are not recent pictures, but seems to be from their trip that happened a month ago. In these photos, Taimur seem to be enjoying as he stands in muddied stream of water in between the fields. The two, who were dressed up in casual avatars, seemed to have lot of fun. Take a look at the father and son duo’s pictures below.

Saif Ali Khan With Son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting second child and that would make Taimur a big brother, and we just cannot wait to see the fabulous four together! Meanwhile, Saif is currently Dalhousie for the shoot of his upcoming flick Bhoot Police. On the other hand, Kareena recently wrapped up the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha.