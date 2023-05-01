Saietta Group (LON:SED) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Saietta Group (LON:SED) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Saietta Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Saietta Group last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£23m. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£29m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from September 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Saietta Group Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Saietta Group increased its cash burn by 493% in the last twelve months. Of course, the truly verdant revenue growth of 121% in that time may well justify the growth spend. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Saietta Group Raise Cash?

Since Saietta Group has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Saietta Group has a market capitalisation of UK£53m and burnt through UK£29m last year, which is 54% of the company's market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

So, Should We Worry About Saietta Group's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Saietta Group's revenue growth was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for Saietta Group (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

