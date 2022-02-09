Saidat returns to Bruce Grey classrooms

In honour of Black History month, Kincardine Pride announced it is bringing The Saidat Show back to Bluewater District School Board and St. Anthony’s Catholic School classrooms, thanks to sponsorship from Bruce Power.

"It is important to share Saidat's message in local schools to help ensure representation and celebration of diverse voices with the young people in our community, and the role they have played in Canadian history and culture, especially during Black History Month,” said Kincardine Pride president Fort Papalia. "It is also an excellent opportunity for educational staff to learn more about Black History Month and how they can apply it in their curriculum."

This isn’t the first time Saidat, a children’s entertainer, motivational speaker and community leader, has shared her messages of community-support, self-confidence and self-worth to local students. Before the pandemic, she appeared at Kincardine and area schools during special assemblies.

Now, she has partnered with local school boards across the province, taking students on a 20-day journey through Black Canadian history, and this year's theme is "Making Connections to Black Excellence."

Presentations have been created for students, depending on their ages. Each video will contain historical facts about Black excellence, with stories of struggle and triumph and include interviews with today's Canadian leaders. Classrooms will also be encouraged to make history with follow-up challenges and resources throughout the 20-day adventure.

Saidat will encourage students to recognize how history connects us to the world today. Through relatable pop culture references and current events, Saidat will bring history to life as she combines past leaders' achievements with present-day difference-makers who are affecting change in innovative ways. At the end of each segment, Saidat will encourage students to take on a challenge to make history.

Bluewater District School Board superintendent of education, Keith Lefebvre, said in 2021, over 100 classroom teachers across the BDSB accessed Saidat’s resources to assist with educating students during Black History Month and he is expecting similar response this year. Virtual links are sent out to teachers throughout the month.

“Saidat brings celebration, awareness, and a call to action during Black History Month,” said Lefebvre. “As "black history is world history", Saidat will help students learn more about the events, accomplishments, and triumphs of the African diaspora that may not be included in our history curriculum. Her workshops are 100% virtual and pre-recorded. We are very thankful to Bruce Power and Kincardine Pride for their support of valuable programing like Saidat for our students.”

“Programming for Black History Month like Saidat provides our students with additional culturally responsive and relevant curriculum,” Lefebvre continued. “The energy and passion for lifelong learning that Saidat exudes is contagious and our students cannot help but engage with her and the lessons she shares.”

Tammy Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent