They said what? The celebrities who were cancelled – and those who escaped intact

As Jeremy Clarkson has so recently found out, what you think to yourself in your quieter, more insular moments should not always be committed to paper – or indeed any form of media that is liable to be disseminated to the public at large. But sometimes, even if the thinking in question is clearly framed as a joke, more than ten years old or just quite sensible and based on fact, there’s no guarantee what sort of response it will muster.

Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr - Matt Frost / Netflix

What did he say? “When people talk about the Holocaust they talk about the tragedy of six million lives being lost to the Nazi war machine, but they never mention the thousands of Gypsies killed by the Nazis, because no one wants to talk about the positives.”

Where did he say it? On his Netflix show, Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material, that dropped in 2021.

The consequences: Carr was taken to task by Twitter, by then-Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and comedian David Baddiel, who called the joke “mean-spirited” and “cruel”. However, Carr’s Terribly Funny Tour is heading to Australia next year and in it he talks about being cancelled and “going down swinging”. But he’s clearly not going down yet.

JK Rowling

JK Rowling - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

What did she say? In 2019, the Harry Potter author stood up for researcher Maya Forstater who lost her job at a think tank by posting views that were deemed by some to be transphobic. Rowling said: “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like.

“Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

Where did she say it? On Twitter.

The consequences: Rowling has since been thrown into a fierce battle with members of the LGBTQ+ community and become a figurehead for the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) movement. She herself doesn’t consider herself to be cancelled and has since said that the only time she publicly identified as such, her book sales went up.

Frankie Boyle

Frankie Boyle at Latitude - Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

What did he say? Many incendiary things over the years. The latest was about ITV’s This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby: “I’d obviously kill her and rape her afterwards. I’m joking – I’d rape her first.”

Where did he say it? On stage at Latitude Festival in July 2022.

The consequences: Boyle refused to apologise for the joke a week later at a book signing, stating that comedy is in the “eye of the beholder”. He still fronts his BBC Two show Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

What did she say? “I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die, I wanted him to die, and then I thought that reflects badly on me and I don’t want to be the sort of person who wants people to die. So, then I wanted him to get better, which he did do, he did get better, but he didn’t get better as a human being and I really would prefer that.”

Where did she say it? On Channel 4’s live late night comedy show The Last Leg in May 2020.

The consequences: The section received nearly 500 complaints but Ofcom decided no further action would be taken. Margolyes has since been invited back on to television programmes, most recently joining Holly and Phil on This Morning last month. She told viewers to “lose weight” and not to mix with other “cripples”.

David Starkey

David Starkey - Geoff Pugh

What did he say? “Slavery was not genocide otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn blacks in Africa or Britain would there? An awful lot of them survived...”

Where did he say it? In an online video interview with Brexit campaigner Darren Grimes in July 2020.

The consequences: Starkey was swiftly removed from his posts at Fitzwilliam College at Cambridge University and Canterbury Christ Church University. He later also left as a board member of the Mary Rose Trust.

Ricky Gervais

What did he say? “Ah women. Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned women, you know the ones with wombs? Those f---ing dinosaurs. I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c---s.”

Where did he say it? On his Netflix show, SuperNature, aired in May 2022.

The consequences: Although attacked by LGBTQ+ various watchdogs, Netflix commissioned his next show Armageddon and he’s just added more dates to his UK tour for 2023. He recently said: “I’m treating it like it’s my last one ever… I want to try and get cancelled.”

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

What did he say? In March 2021, the day after the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan questioned the veracity of her not being able to access help for her struggles with mental health: “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe a weather report if she read it.”

Where did he say it? On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, when he was co-anchor.

The consequences: Morgan, after stepping down from his role, was reported to Ofcom by the Sussexes but cleared in September. He has since taken up with Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV, fronting a show called Piers Morgan Uncensored but ratings have fallen considerably since its launch in April.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen - Gotham/GC Images

What did she say? In 2021, the model, cooking entrepreneur, Twitter personality and wife of musician John Legend was accused of cyberbullying by various personalities, including reality TV star Courtney Stodden, who in 2011 at the age of 16, married 50-year-old Doug Hutchinson. At the time, Teigen posted Twitter messages to the couple such as “I hate you” and direct-messaged the teenage Stodden telling her to kill herself.

Where did she say it? On Twitter.

The consequences: Despite apologising publicly, Teigen’s fall was swift. Her cookware lines were removed from mainstream retail brands and she quickly stepped down from her Netflix voiceover gig. She’s since made a tentative return to social media and has still has a TV show, Crissy’s Court, running in America. When asked by the press how long she thinks she’ll be cancelled for, she said: “I don’t know, it could be forever. I have no idea. I don’t know.”