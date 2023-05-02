It has to be said, 2023 was officially the year of the Met Gala couple

Getty Images

Bowling? Dinner at a restaurant? Going on a hike? Sure, they're all fine dates. But there's nothing quite like date night at the Met Gala, as last night's couples proved. From Anna Wintour's new relationship, to RiRi and A$AP Rocky's wedding inspired co-ordinated look, this year's Met Gala was giving "love is in the air".

Now, this is not to say other years have been lacking in love exactly. We've seen couples hit the Met Gala steps hand in hand, creating some truly memorable moments, like when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met couple debut last year, or when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared that mask kiss in 2021.

But even though we were missing some of our favourite Met Gala couples (Blake and Ryan, we're talking about you), the romance vibes last night just felt *unmatched*.

Host of the event, Anna Wintour, set the tone for the evening when she confirmed her relationship with Bill Nighy, as per the Telegraph,

The internet was quite literally stunned to discover these two were together as they walked arm in arm as Anna opened the event.

Many people congratulated the couple, with one person saying: "Anna Wintour hard launching Bill Nighy at the Met Gala is such a flex. I love this pair sm?"

Anna Wintour hard launching Bill Nighy at the Met Gala is such a flex. I love this pair sm? https://t.co/0uWq5pz3KI — michelle cap (@mindofmich3) May 1, 2023

Anna's relationship news wasn't the only heartwarming surprise at the Met Gala, with Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss both sharing the news they were expecting their second child. And in perhaps one of the cutest moments of the night, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was on hand to fluff his wife's dress whilst she was having a solo shot. Filing under: things we love to see.

Elsewhere at the Met Gala, notoriously private couple Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were looking very loved up, with Robert spotted waiting for Suki to finish her interview with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue, and the pair were seen kissing whilst waiting to go on the carpet.



i’m obsessed with rob and suki on the met gala together idec that they’re not dressed that on theme pic.twitter.com/iklwQnPzbz — . (@SOSHELPMEN) May 2, 2023

As always Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a striking appearance on the Met Gala steps, in co-ordinated black and white outfits. Also joining them on the co-ordinated front was Brooklyn Beckhamand Nicola Peltz, who wore black and white ensembles, and Brittney and Cherelle Griner in white and beige looks. Twinning is clearly winning this year.

And if you wanted a lesson in couple power dressing, then you needed look no further than Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's looks, who whilst not completely matching, proved they were totally in sync with their strong coat looks. And in a very funny moment Gabrielle revealed on the carpet their kids think they always do the "most" when on a red carpet.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora also showed you don't need to be matching to prove you are *that* couple. Rita looked stunning in a black sheer Prabal Gurung gown and Taika looked suave in a draped suit.

And even for the ex couples at the event, the guests showed it was nothing but chilled vibes in the room, with exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seen chatting during the evening.

Last night's Met Gala was drama free, with no awkward romantic interactions or frosty couples, just pure simple loved up low key vibes, and we are so here for it.

Met Gala, can you be this cute every year?



