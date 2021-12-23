The who said it in 2021 quiz: from Samantha-gate to too much Strongbow

Can you match the throwaway comment to the everlasting celebrity?





“I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.” Sarah Jessica Parker David Cameron Cynthia Nixon Kristin Davis “I have been broadcasting for 40 years and I have never indulged in hate. There will be no hate. I find it rather hateful that they think we would go down the road of hate.” John Humphrys Jenni Murray Andrew Neil Sue Lawley “I went to the institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution." Lindsay Hoyle Meghan Markle Justin Welby Marcelo Bielsa “It’s one thing to have a passport to travel internationally, that is a privilege; participation in local community life is a fundamental right. It’s a recipe for bullying, it’s a recipe for corruption, it’s a recipe for discrimination and it’s not what we sacrificed so much for as a community over the past year.” Shami Chakrabarti Jeremy Corbyn Iain Duncan Smith Esther McVey “Enjoy your wedding BJ.” Marina Wheeler Stanley Johnson Peter Andre Dan Savage “Looks-wise, I’ve always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.” Carrie Symonds Jake Cornish Rod Stewart Richard Madeley “I’d been on the p*** since half eight in the morning and had had at least 20 cans of Strongbow. It was the biggest day of my life. All I know is that I loved it all. I was off my face and I loved every minute.” Charlie Perry Gary Lineker Alan Shearer Caroline De Moraes “We sat on the sofa and he started reading out questions from his phone and I said: ‘Have you lost your mind? Your crazy girlfriend is sitting upstairs texting you questions?’ And he was like: ‘Omigod, you’re right, she’s driving me crackers. We’ve got to find her a job with lots of foreign travel.’” AJ Odudu Dominic Cummings Alan Sugar Carol Vorderman “Imagine if @EmmaRaducanu had taken Twitter’s advice & carried on ‘bravely’ and ‘heroically’ quitting and losing … thank God she’s made of tougher stuff & realised that winners don’t quit & have to learn how to handle the pressure. That’s why she’s Champion today. Congrats Emma” Piers Morgan John McEnroe Martina Navratilova Andy Murray “By the time the river gets to Woolhampton a further 12 miles downstream an extra 5,327 hours worth of sewage has been dumped into the river. Running totals, 34.5 miles from source, 8,106 hours worth of sewage, equivalent of 337 whole days.” Feargal Sharkey Siouxsie Sioux David Vanian Caroline Lucas

Solutions

Story continues

1:A - As the Sex and the City relaunch was announced, many questioned whether it would be the same show without the libidinous Samantha. Sarah Jessica Parker answered-didn’t-answer in time-honoured fashion: they definitely don’t hate each other. Don’t nobody say they hate each other. , 2:C - The world stood ready to pre-judge GB News as toxic, Fox-like rightwing slurry; and Neil bristled. Soon, though, he left the channel., 3:B - The institution in question is, of course, the Royal family, and not the House of Commons, the Church of England or Leeds United, as you may have supposed. Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah painted a picture of a remote, unfeeling, racist and self-protecting establishment – which of course came as a complete surprise. , 4:A - In this divided age, a rare moment of political unity across the parties, as Labour peer Chakrabarti sided with Tory hardliners against vaccine passports., 5:C - It was perhaps the unfortunate collision of Andre and his own Twitter following that led everyone to misconstrue the initials and taint the prime minister’s nuptials with their bellowing online laughter. , 6:B - Cornish was one of the Love Island contestants, looking for happiness with a clipboard of tick boxes, providing the nation with edge-of-the-seat entertainment on his journey to disappointment., 7:A - 25-year-old Perry successfully gatecrashed the Euros final. He is more famous, however, for sticking a flare up his butt beforehand. , 8:B - Cummings pulls back the curtain on the private life of our prime minister, ladies and gentlemen., 9:A - Having online-skirmished with Raducanu when she pulled out of Wimbledon following breathing difficulties, Morgan then made a stunning bid to claim her grand slam success as the result of her taking his advice. , 10:A - The fairytale second chapter: Sharkey may have thought that his success peaked with the Undertones. In fact, that was just a prelude to his extremely successful environmental lobbying, forcing a government U-turn on water companies and effluent.

Scores

10 and above. Like a young Achilles, you have nothing left to learn. 7 and above. Not bad. Probably if you’d been teacher-assessed at a private school, this would start to look like an A*. 0 and above. This makes me wonder what you were paying attention to. 4 and above. People have laid down their lives – or at least their social lives – to fight each other for your enjoyment. And you weren’t even (really) watching.



