Saia Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported fourth quarter 2021 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $2.76 compared to $1.51 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year diluted earnings per share were $9.48 in 2021 compared to $5.20 in 2020.

Highlights from the fourth quarter and full year operating results were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

  • Revenue was $617.1 million, a 29.5% increase

  • Operating income was $97.4 million, a 92.3% increase

  • Operating ratio of 84.2 compared to 89.4

  • LTL shipments per workday increased 3.3%

  • LTL tonnage per workday increased 11.0%

  • LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 19.6%

  • LTL revenue per shipment rose 28.4% to $317

Full Year 2021 Results Compared to Full Year 2020 Results

  • Revenue was $2.3 billion, a 25.6% increase

  • Operating income was $335.1 million, a 85.9% increase

  • Operating ratio of 85.4 compared to 90.1

  • LTL shipments per workday rose 5.7%

  • LTL tonnage per workday increased 12.4%

  • LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 12.8%

  • LTL revenue per shipment rose 20.0% to $289

“Our 2021 results reflect our ongoing efforts to profitably grow our business and expand our footprint to get closer to our customers. In doing so, we add more value to our customers and are closing the gap on the premium pricing enjoyed by some of our closest competitors,” said Saia, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Fritz Holzgrefe. “Revenue growth of 29.5% in the fourth quarter on LTL shipments per workday that grew 3.3% in the quarter is a reflection of this growing value proposition for our customers and their willingness to pay a fair price for great service,” added Holzgrefe.

“Very similar to 2020, 2021 was filled with numerous challenges for our workforce and to post record results through ongoing Covid-related supply chain disruptions, as well as major storm events, is a testament to thousands of dedicated Saia employees. We are still operating in challenging conditions and our Covid operating protocol continues,” commented Holzgrefe.

“Saia opened 7 new terminals in 2021 and plans are well underway for accelerated expansion of our network footprint in 2022 as we intend to open 10-15 new terminals this year. As we grow the network, we also intend to increase capacity across the existing network and plan to relocate up to 10 existing terminals in 2022 to locations better suited for our expanding volumes,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “In 2021 we were able to balance LTL shipment per workday growth of 5.7% with changes in mix and with targeted pricing action, to increase LTL revenue per shipment by 20.0%. Cost per shipment increased due to heavier weight per shipment and longer length of haul, along with general inflationary pressures, but was less than the increase in LTL revenue per shipment. The resulting 85.4 operating ratio was 470 basis points better than 2020 and was the best in our company’s 98-year history,” Col concluded.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $50.4 million at December 31, 2021, and we ended the year with $106.6 million of cash on hand. This compares to total debt of $71.0 million and $25.3 million of cash on hand at December 31, 2020.

Net capital expenditures were $277.3 million in 2021. This compares to $218.8 million in net capital expenditures during 2020. In 2022, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be in excess of $500 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 888-394-8218 or 313-209-6544 referencing conference ID #8752077. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through March 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 176 terminals with service across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers’ compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (6) cost and availability of insurance coverage, including the possibility the Company may be required to pay additional premiums, assume additional liability under its auto liability policy or be unable to obtain insurance coverage; (7) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (8) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (9) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (10) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (11) cost and availability of real property and revenue equipment; (12) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (13) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (14) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (15) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (16) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (17) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (18) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements (including violation of financial covenants); (19) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (20) dependence on key employees; (21) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (22) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (23) failure to make future acquisitions or to achieve acquisition synergies; (24) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (25) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (26) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (27) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (28) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (29) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health crisis or business disruptions and higher costs that may arise from the COVID-19 pandemic in the future, including governmental regulations requiring that employees be vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19 before reporting to work; (30) increasing investor and customer sensitivity to social and sustainability issues, including climate change; (31) anti-terrorism measures and terrorist events; (32) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (33) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; and (34) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT:

Saia, Inc.

Investor Relations

investors@saia.com

770.232.4088

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

106,588

$

25,308

Accounts receivable, net

276,755

216,899

Prepaid expenses and other

32,912

29,489

Total current assets

416,255

271,696

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:

Cost

2,144,528

1,901,244

Less: accumulated depreciation

864,074

765,217

Net property and equipment

1,280,454

1,136,027

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

107,781

113,715

OTHER ASSETS

40,760

27,336

Total assets

$

1,845,250

$

1,548,774

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

114,010

$

89,381

Wages and employees' benefits

73,109

55,392

Other current liabilities

93,268

90,184

Current portion of long-term debt

19,396

20,588

Current portion of operating lease liability

21,565

20,209

Total current liabilities

321,348

275,754

OTHER LIABILITIES:

Long-term debt, less current portion

31,008

50,388

Operating lease liability, less current portion

88,409

95,321

Deferred income taxes

124,137

119,818

Claims, insurance and other

60,015

46,205

Total other liabilities

303,569

311,732

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock

26

26

Additional paid-in capital

274,633

267,666

Deferred compensation trust

(4,101

)

(2,944

)

Retained earnings

949,775

696,540

Total stockholders' equity

1,220,333

961,288

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,845,250

$

1,548,774


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

Years

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING REVENUE

$

617,081

$

476,482

$

2,288,704

$

1,822,366

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Salaries, wages and employees' benefits

273,393

248,246

1,063,703

963,260

Purchased transportation

70,005

44,851

249,710

141,369

Fuel, operating expenses and supplies

107,505

76,327

381,904

299,234

Operating taxes and licenses

15,626

14,094

59,095

56,294

Claims and insurance

17,019

9,109

61,345

49,761

Depreciation and amortization

35,927

34,177

141,700

134,655

Loss (gain) from property disposals, net

221

(970

)

(3,894

)

(2,528

)

Total operating expenses

519,696

425,834

1,953,563

1,642,045

OPERATING INCOME

97,385

50,648

335,141

180,321

NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):

Interest expense

749

1,007

3,212

5,177

Other, net

(297

)

(539

)

(844

)

(1,134

)

Nonoperating expenses, net

452

468

2,368

4,043

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

96,933

50,180

332,773

176,278

Income tax expense

23,172

9,944

79,538

37,938

NET INCOME

$

73,761

$

40,236

$

253,235

$

138,340

Average common shares outstanding - basic

26,336

26,203

26,322

26,140

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

26,734

26,653

26,707

26,592

Basic earnings per share

$

2.80

$

1.54

$

9.62

$

5.29

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.76

$

1.51

$

9.48

$

5.20



Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Quarters and Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Years

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

382,592

$

309,145

Net cash provided by operating activities

382,592

309,145

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Acquisition of property and equipment

(285,746

)

(231,142

)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

8,398

12,325

Other

(500

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(277,848

)

(218,817

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net

(45,929

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

3,678

3,786

Shares withheld for taxes

(6,571

)

(3,600

)

Other financing activity

(20,571

)

(19,525

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(23,464

)

(65,268

)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

81,280

25,060

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR

25,308

248

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR

$

106,588

$

25,308



Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Information

For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

Fourth Quarter

%

Amount/Workday

%

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Workdays

61

62

Operating ratio

84.2

%

89.4

%

LTL tonnage (1)

1,346

1,233

9.2

22.07

19.89

11.0

LTL shipments (1)

1,888

1,859

1.6

30.96

29.98

3.3

LTL revenue/cwt.

$

22.24

$

18.60

19.6

LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges

$

18.89

$

16.57

14.0

LTL revenue/shipment

$

317.04

$

246.88

28.4

LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges

$

269.30

$

219.94

22.4

LTL pounds/shipment

1,426

1,327

7.5

LTL length of haul (2)

924

898

2.9

(1

)

In thousands.

(2

)

In miles.

Note:

LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Information

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Year Over Year

Year Over Year

%

Amount/Workday

%

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Workdays

252

254

Operating ratio

85.4

%

90.1

%

LTL tonnage (1)

5,401

4,842

11.5

21.43

19.06

12.4

LTL shipments (1)

7,730

7,371

4.9

30.68

29.02

5.7

LTL revenue/cwt.

$

20.68

$

18.33

12.8

LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges

$

17.72

$

16.27

8.9

LTL revenue/shipment

$

289.00

$

240.86

20.0

LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges

$

247.56

$

213.71

15.8

LTL pounds/shipment

1,397

1,314

6.3

LTL length of haul (2)

913

879

3.9

(1

)

In thousands.

(2

)

In miles.



