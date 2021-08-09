SAI to Felicitate Olympic Medallists Today at Dhyan Chand National Stadium

The Sports Authority of India will felicitate the country's Olympic medallists at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Monday evening.

"The Olympic medal winners will be arriving in New Delhi on 09.08.2021 and will be felicitated at a function being held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (MDCNS), Opposite India Gate, New Delhi. The felicitation function will be held from 6.30 pm onwards at MDCNS, New Delhi," said Chandra Bhushan Prasad, administrator of the Dhyan Chand Stadium, in a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Asthana, while requesting security.

Besides gold-medallist Chopra, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (silver), wrestler Ravi Dahiya (silver), badminton player PV Sindhu (bronze), wrestler Bajrang Punia (bronze), boxer Lovlina Borgobain (bronze) and the Indian men's hockey team (bronze) will be felicitated.

India recorded its biggest Olympic medal haul by winning seven medals, including the first-ever gold in athletics by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. The previous biggest tally for India was in London 2012 Olympic Games with six medals.

(With IANS Inputs)

