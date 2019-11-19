Sai Aletaha: Woman dies after collapsing during MMA fight

An amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter has died after she suffered a brain injury during a match.

Saeideh ”Sai” Aletaha, 26, collapsed at a “Fast & Furious Fight Series” event at the Central Hall venue in Southampton on Saturday night.

She was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition but died the next day.

Hampshire Police said enquiries into exactly what happened were ongoing.

A post on Southampton’s Lookborai gym’s Facebook page said: “Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that one of our team mates unfortunately suffered an injury leaving her in a critical condition that she tragically will not recover from.”

It added: “Saeideh Aletaha was a lovely character with a beautiful soul. Her dedication to the sport was 110 per cent travelling miles every day just to train.

“She found her place with us just a few months ago but has become a part of the family and will be sorely missed.

“This news comes as a devastating blow to us all at the gym and the whole community. Our thoughts and preys [sic] go out to her family.”

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance was sent to Central Hall to answer a call shortly after 8.50pm on Saturday reporting that a participant in a martial arts event had collapsed.

A statement from Hampshire Police said: “We were called shortly before 1am on Sunday November 17 by colleagues at Southampton General Hospital informing us of a woman who was being treated in hospital for a life-threatening brain injury.

“The woman, aged 26, died in hospital later that day.

“Inquiries into exactly what happened are ongoing. Next of kin have been informed.”

A post on the event’s Facebook page said: “All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured and this is something not expected to happen 99.9 per cent of the time.

“But, it can and in this we make the environment as safe as possible with pre and post medicals from a doctor, and full medical cover throughout with doctor, paramedic and ambulance on site alongside our experienced team of staff with numerous first aiders, safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal.

“Thoughts of course go out to all family, friends and team mates, if anyone needs any support please come to us or your coaches.

“Thank you to our team on the night who acted with utmost professionalism and carried their duties out above and beyond to react to the situation, and again we are here for any of you that needs it in this sad time.”