Sahith Theegala, Haskins Award winner, signs with Ping on eve of his first PGA Tour start as a professional

It’s shaping up to be a nice week for Sahith Theegala. The winner of the 2020 Haskins Award as the best player in men's college golf, as well as the Ben Hogan Award, Theegala not only is making his first PGA Tour start as a professional this week at the Traveler’s Championship, but he has signed an endorsement deal with Ping.

The deal for the three-time All-American from Pepperdine University calls for him to play a minimum of 11 Ping clubs, two of which must be the driver and putter. That won’t be a problem as Theegala currently uses the company’s G410 LST driver, G410 hybrid, a split set of iBlade and Blueprint irons, Glide 2.0 wedges, and a Ping TR 1966 Anser 2 putter. He also will wear Ping branded headwear and have the company’s staff bag. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re delighted by the success Sahith has enjoyed at every level, and for all the awards and accolades coming his way—they are well deserved,” said Ping president John K. Solheim. “He’s played Ping clubs for years … We’re thrilled to have him as part of the Ping team.”

Theegala has played in two tour events as an amateur, both in 2017, where he finished T-49 at the Genesis Open, aided by an opening-round 67, and then missing the cut at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills G.C.

“Ping clubs have always felt comfortable, they fit my swing perfectly, and provide me the confidence I need to take this next step in my career,” said Theegala.

