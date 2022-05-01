Sagittarius Tarot Horoscopes: May 2022

Meghan Rose
·6 min read

Imagine your best year ever, dear Sagittarius. What does it look like? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you focus your energy and become your highest vibrational self. Are you ready for 2022 and all it brings?

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Sagittarius. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

May 2022

knight-of-pentacles-tarot.jpg

knight-of-pentacles-tarot.jpg

Knight of Pentacles: Patience, dear Sagittarius. You seem to always be rushing towards a reality that may never exist. But what would happen if you stopped, slowed down, took a breath, and took a break. You may enjoy what you find! Let yourself spend time in May leisurely finding your way back to your centered space. You would benefit greatly from putting your pride aside and doing the uncomfortable things that your soul has been calling out for. When was the last time you stepped onto a yoga mat? What about a 10-minute meditation? Or a long hike without your phone on? You are numbing yourself out too much with work and/or screen time and it’s starting to show. Instead of fearing what’s on the other side of slowing down, try it out and give yourself both patience and grace in the chapter of readjusting to this new pace.

It seems like there is someone that has been trying to get your attention that may have a message or two that are meant for you. Pick up the phone and put some effort into mending the relationships that mean the most to you. Without the foolish belief that you will always have another day, use today to drop into your heart and open it up to those you value the most. You are a gift to those around you, but you also have gifted spirits around you too! Love is a reciprocal, abundant, and endless energy…but it can only enter into you from an open heart space.

April 2022

justice-tarot.png

justice-tarot.png

Justice: Dear Sagittarius, what is it worth in the end if you wind up enjoying it alone? Take some time this month to right your wrongs and know that the only true form of apology comes in the form of changed behavior. This could apply to you or to someone who is trying to apologize to you. Take it as it resonates, but know that words and actions aligning is nonnegotiable for long-term connections. This could be with friends, lovers, family members, or colleagues. Honesty is the best policy, but honest action and change is the best form of an apology.

With your romantic relationships, try not to lose your sense of individuality or personal identity within your dynamics. Make sure that you are prioritizing alone time and inner work while you pursue new or progressing relationships. There’s something so beautiful about growing alongside one another, but make sure that your vines are not so heavily intertwined that you actually create a sense of holding one another back. You will be faced with opportunities to expand in your work and personal life, and relationships of every kind should encourage this! Take big leaps of faith in April, and you will make lifetime memories if you can listen to your inner voice and avoid the urge to put the comfort of those around you before your own desires.

March 2022

Six of Wands: My dear Sagittarius, I see you having a huge breakthrough in March that leaves you feeling wide awake to all that you want out of life. I also see you facing a challenge head-on and being rewarded handsomely. Although it may feel difficult for you to break out of your habits and try something new, that is the only route that will leave you feeling happy this month. You’re finally coming to terms with what isn’t working for you in your daily life; if you take action to release yourself from these old patterns, you will realize the other side hasn’t been so scary after all. I sense this coming up with close relationships, so ask yourself, “Who have I been holding back from in fear of being rejected?” Let your guard down around this person and remind yourself: If they reject my truth, I’ll save both of us time by walking away. There is no one on this planet worth compromising your authenticity for.

If there has been tension in your home, you could either find yourself moving out or, if you stay, sprucing up your current living situation to make it feel brand-new. Let yourself finally let go of clutter. Cleaning your space will help to clear out old, stagnant, or sad energy from your home and leave you feeling more clear-headed and alert. Try to incorporate colors, hang up fun art pieces, and put some of your sentimental items on display. You will feel much better internally when your external reality starts to feel like a truer representation of you.

February 2022

judgement.jpg

judgement.jpg

Judgment: Sagittarius, it’s time to face the music and hold yourself accountable this month. If you continue to run away from the parts of yourself that are crying out to be seen and understood, you will continue to feel stuck and disconnected from your path. There may be parts of your life that are functioning very well. You can live your life convincing others that you’re fine and you’ve got it all together, but does it matter what others think if the truth is that you’re feeling lost?

Any guilt, shame, or heaviness that you carry in your heart has the potential to be eradicated in the month of February, but it’s going to take action on your part. And to clarify: Sometimes taking action looks like stepping away from overworking, seeking counsel, or asking your loved ones for support. You deserve to live an honest life.

January 2022

ten-of-wands-tarot.jpg

ten-of-wands-tarot.jpg

Ten of Wands: My fiery Sagittarians, the month of January is asking for you to finally sit with and tear down the walls that you’ve built around your heart. No longer are you being asked to be the strong one; you are allowed to let yourself break down and fall out of old habits. If you’ve felt like parts of your life were held back by holding onto old defense mechanisms, January will be the month when you finally muster the courage to break through. You’ll be letting go of what you’ve known in order to create the life that you’ve always wanted. You are no longer a victim to the dark parts of your story, but it’s okay to still admit that there have been difficulties.

When it comes to love, try not to take the people around you for granted. You may have been blessed to have people who are willing to support you through your most unbearable moments, but do not take advantage of their willingness and flexibility with you. Now is the time to dive deeper with the people you care about the most. Sometimes it starts with something as simple as a text or a call, but you have the potential to be vulnerable like never before with the people you have in your life. Let January illuminate the way into a whole new world.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

