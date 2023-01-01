Sagittarius Tarot Horoscopes: January 2023

Meghan Rose
·2 min read

Imagine your best year ever, dear Sagittarius. What does it look like? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you focus your energy and become your highest vibrational self. Are you ready for 2023 and all it brings?

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Sagittarius. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

January 2023

Wheel of Fortune: What a powerful way to start your new year, Sag! You're being given a necessary upheaval from the universe, and it seems like this is going to help you find a new identity this year that is more accurate. You are ruled by the planet Jupiter; with this fortunate energy in fellow fire sign Aries at the beginning of the year, you're going to reap its lucky benefits more than most. Take big risks and watch the way you are blessed this year. In terms of your career, it doesn’t matter how much money you make if you aren’t truly happy, my centaurs. This year is going to test your ability to settle so let me help you out: The answer is to take your life into your own hands and finally let go of the pattern of putting your head down. As much as you may feel that certain titles, accolades, accomplishments, and bank account balances are more meaningful than your sense of fulfillment, remember that there are ways to make money doing the things that truly make you happy.

Take some time away in January to figure out what your dream life would really look like. Journal, make a vision board, meditate, and give your therapist or a trusted confidant a ring. This is the year where it all changes for the better for you, but you have to take responsibility for what needs to be done in order to create actionable change.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

