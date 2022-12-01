Sagittarius Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

Meghan Rose
·13 min read

Imagine your best year ever, dear Sagittarius. What does it look like? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you focus your energy and become your highest vibrational self. Are you ready for 2022 and all it brings?

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Sagittarius. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

December 2022

<h1 class="title">ace-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg</h1>

ace-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg

Ace of Cups: Where there is an ending, there is always a beginning! It looks like there is a fresh start happening for you in December, and I would not be surprised if this deals with work and finances as so many planets transit through your second house of material things and value this month. You are closing out on a big chapter, and although this may not feel easy, what is the alternative? Staying stuck on the same hamster wheel loop isn’t good for anyone, let alone such an adventurous soul! You would do well to set yourself free in December and even if it feels impossible to cross something off of your bucket list, you will attract many blessings into your life if you can do this one counter-intuitive thing, Sagittarius. Think about how much worse it would feel to have “what if’s?” in your final breath compared to the discomfort of money, time, or any other excuse that has you holding back.

Think about the beauty of riding in a hot air balloon or the pride you would feel on the other side of running a marathon. There is nothing better in this world than surpassing your own limiting beliefs, Sagittarius. And this month: The world is your oyster. If you feel like you have done enough bucket list items, then it’s time to dive deeper into yourself and your closest relationships. Instead of banking on tomorrows, try to take today by the horns. Don’t pass life up any longer, my dear Sag.

November 2022

Wheel of Fortune: Step up to the plate and swing away, Sag! The month of November is going to bring you big shifts in your day-to-day life that will leave you feeling better than ever before. However, these blessings aren’t going to come for free. They are going to cost your old life. If you are ready and able to face your demons, then take accountability and be willing to take aligned action this month toward your goals. If you feel ready to let go of the facades and fantasies that no longer serve a purpose, now is the time to shed your old skin and let your true, authentic self peek through.

The brighter you are, however, the more people may feel triggered by your shine. Their reactions are none of your business, and it will be a true testament to your growth if you can finally allow misaligned relationships to die so your true self can live. Be brave, Sag, and know that you could never push the right people away by being more of yourself.

October 2022

<h1 class="title">the-world-tarot-embed.jpg</h1>

the-world-tarot-embed.jpg

The World: My dearest Sagittarius, you are finally closing a lengthy chapter and giving yourself permission to do something big and bold to commemorate this change of pace. Take some time to reflect on all of the beautiful things you have accomplished over the last handful of years. Instead of beating yourself up for not doing more, can you start to celebrate the little things and the journey as you’re in the midst of it?

There is never going to have done “enough” for you to feel fulfilled if you can’t see value in what you’ve already done. Life is not meant to be such a scary place. Let it become a little bit lighter this month by speaking highly of yourself and what you’ve been able to accomplish thus far. You are a champion for all that you’ve been through, and this month will give you a powerful opportunity to reflect on all that you’ve created, made it through, and done. I see new job opportunities, or a recalibration of your work-life balance that is going to make your life feel brand-new again. Don’t give up, Sag! The best is yet to come.

September 2022

Ten of Pentacles: You hit it on the money this month, Sagittarius! It seems there is a potential for raises, bonuses, inheritances, windfalls of cash, or a new stream of income. However, you are also realizing that the only times in life that you have felt stressed or strapped for cash are the times when you weren’t living in alignment with your true purpose. That doesn’t need to relate directly to your career; if anything, I am picking up on you feeling your best when you have healthy coping skills, positive community, and a deeper sense of self.

If those things feel lacking currently, use September to realign with a positive internal and external environment to ensure your continued success. For some of you, this is a big reminder to clean up your home space and reach out to other people for support when you feel overwhelmed. These two action steps can help you cleanse your energetic body and start to attract your desires with ease going forward. Remind yourself that the answer to your prayers doesn’t always have to be a complicated one. Sometimes it’s as simple as dusting and mopping the floors.

August 2022

<h1 class="title">the-world-tarot-embed.jpg</h1>

the-world-tarot-embed.jpg

The World: August will bring you mind-blowing realizations about yourself and your life that will last you the rest of your days. You have let yourself turn away from how truly magnificent you are for far too long. What if your life reflected your greatness back to you? What if you had people and communities that wanted to see you succeed? Could you imagine how much easier it would be to take risks and live authentically? That is what your life is leading you toward.

For some of you, this may be a move. For others it will simply mean branching out and finding a new hobby, workout class, or community group to immerse yourself in. Let yourself step out of your shell and into a brand new world filled with many warm welcomes. You deserve a soft and loving lifestyle, Sag.

July 2022

<h1 class="title">three-of-cups-tarot-embed.png</h1>

three-of-cups-tarot-embed.png

Three of Cups: My centaurs, the month of July is going to bring you together with members of your soul tribe, and you may end the month feeling supported and loved like never before. There is something to be said about waiting patiently for the right things to come, and that you did! Don’t give up right before the universe swoops in to bless you. There is a powerful tool, The Wild Unknown Alchemy Deck, if you prefer something tangible to keep you in line with your dreams. Whatever it takes to keep you in motion, just make sure that the tools and resources you use are aligned with your beliefs and values.

Others will be celebrating you this month. For some this will be due to a promotion or job change; for others it will be related to movement in your home. You could be changing your relationship status, moving, or going back to school. Whatever it is, it may seem harder now than it will end up being. Use your support system during this time. You have cultivated so many people in your life who care about you for moments like this.

June 2022

<h1 class="title">the-world-tarot-embed.jpg</h1>

the-world-tarot-embed.jpg

The World: Sagittarius, this month is going to bring an opening for you to move somewhere, either internally or externally, on a grander scale. If you’ve been struggling with stagnation, no longer will this be the case in June. If your internal blockages have kept you from exploring deep love with yourself or the world around you, you will have a “cracking wide open” moment with someone close to you that makes you feel safe to stay open-hearted.

Don’t let your past bog you down with worry and fear. You are far more capable than you give yourself credit for, and any risks that you must take to get to where you’re trying to go seem much scarier than they actually are. I promise you that. Take one step (big or small) in the direction of the life that you’re trying to live, and you will be greeted with open arms. There is no grudge big enough to withstand forgiveness and effort. Make amends with your past, or the people in it, to get to the future vision you hold so clearly in your mind. The time is now.

May 2022

<h1 class="title">knight-of-pentacles-tarot.jpg</h1>

knight-of-pentacles-tarot.jpg

Knight of Pentacles: Patience, dear Sagittarius. You seem to always be rushing toward a reality that may never exist. But what would happen if you stopped, slowed down, took a breath, took a break? You may enjoy what you find! Let yourself spend time in May leisurely finding your way back to your centered space. You would benefit greatly from putting your pride aside and doing the uncomfortable things that your soul has been calling out for. When was the last time you stepped onto a yoga mat? What about a 10-minute meditation? Or a long hike without your phone on? You are numbing yourself out too much with work and/or screen time, and it’s starting to show. Instead of fearing what’s on the other side of slowing down, try it out and give yourself both patience and grace in the chapter of readjusting to this new pace.

It seems like there is someone that has been trying to get your attention that may have a message or two meant for you. Pick up the phone and put some effort into mending the relationships that mean the most to you. Without the foolish belief that you will always have another day, use today to drop into your heart and open it up to those you value the most. You are a gift to those around you, but you also have gifted spirits around you too! Love is a reciprocal, abundant, and endless energy…but it can only enter into you from an open heart space.

April 2022

<h1 class="title">justice-tarot.png</h1>

justice-tarot.png

Justice: Dear Sagittarius, what is it worth in the end if you wind up enjoying it alone? Take some time this month to right your wrongs and know that the only true form of apology comes in the form of changed behavior. This could apply to you or to someone who is trying to apologize to you. Take it as it resonates, but know that words and actions aligning is nonnegotiable for long-term connections. This could be with friends, lovers, family members, or colleagues. Honesty is the best policy, but honest action and change is the best form of an apology.

With your romantic relationships, try not to lose your sense of individuality or personal identity within your dynamics. Make sure that you are prioritizing alone time and inner work while you pursue new or progressing relationships. There’s something so beautiful about growing alongside one another, but make sure that your vines are not so heavily intertwined that you actually create a sense of holding one another back. You will be faced with opportunities to expand in your work and personal life, and relationships of every kind should encourage this! Take big leaps of faith in April, and you will make lifetime memories if you can listen to your inner voice and avoid the urge to put the comfort of those around you before your own desires.

March 2022

Six of Wands: My dear Sagittarius, I see you having a huge breakthrough in March that leaves you feeling wide awake to all that you want out of life. I also see you facing a challenge head-on and being rewarded handsomely. Although it may feel difficult for you to break out of your habits and try something new, that is the only route that will leave you feeling happy this month. You’re finally coming to terms with what isn’t working for you in your daily life; if you take action to release yourself from these old patterns, you will realize the other side hasn’t been so scary after all. I sense this coming up with close relationships, so ask yourself, “Who have I been holding back from in fear of being rejected?” Let your guard down around this person and remind yourself: If they reject my truth, I’ll save both of us time by walking away. There is no one on this planet worth compromising your authenticity for.

If there has been tension in your home, you could either find yourself moving out or, if you stay, sprucing up your current living situation to make it feel brand-new. Let yourself finally let go of clutter. Cleaning your space will help to clear out old, stagnant, or sad energy from your home and leave you feeling more clear-headed and alert. Try to incorporate colors, hang up fun art pieces, and put some of your sentimental items on display. You will feel much better internally when your external reality starts to feel like a truer representation of you.

February 2022

<h1 class="title">judgement.jpg</h1>

judgement.jpg

Judgment: Sagittarius, it’s time to face the music and hold yourself accountable this month. If you continue to run away from the parts of yourself that are crying out to be seen and understood, you will continue to feel stuck and disconnected from your path. There may be parts of your life that are functioning very well. You can live your life convincing others that you’re fine and you’ve got it all together, but does it matter what others think if the truth is that you’re feeling lost?

Any guilt, shame, or heaviness that you carry in your heart has the potential to be eradicated in the month of February, but it’s going to take action on your part. And to clarify: Sometimes taking action looks like stepping away from overworking, seeking counsel, or asking your loved ones for support. You deserve to live an honest life.

January 2022

<h1 class="title">ten-of-wands-tarot.jpg</h1>

ten-of-wands-tarot.jpg

Ten of Wands: My fiery Sagittarians, the month of January is asking for you to finally sit with and tear down the walls that you’ve built around your heart. No longer are you being asked to be the strong one; you are allowed to let yourself break down and fall out of old habits. If you’ve felt like parts of your life were held back by holding onto old defense mechanisms, January will be the month when you finally muster the courage to break through. You’ll be letting go of what you’ve known in order to create the life that you’ve always wanted. You are no longer a victim to the dark parts of your story, but it’s okay to still admit that there have been difficulties.

When it comes to love, try not to take the people around you for granted. You may have been blessed to have people who are willing to support you through your most unbearable moments, but do not take advantage of their willingness and flexibility with you. Now is the time to dive deeper with the people you care about the most. Sometimes it starts with something as simple as a text or a call, but you have the potential to be vulnerable like never before with the people you have in your life. Let January illuminate the way into a whole new world.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

