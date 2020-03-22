Sagittarius daily horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

Sunday 22, March

The vibe is incredibly intense out there with Mars and Pluto perfecting their conjunction today. The positive news is that after they begin separating, you should definitely feel like the edginess in the air is fading, and you can get back to living instead of worrying.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Saturday 21, March

With the planet of rules and boundaries moving into Aquarius tonight, your communication zone is in for some serious wisdom over the next few years. The way you talk, think, and express yourself is about to change, Sagittarius - for the better. Begin the process by listening as closely as you can.

Friday 20, March

The Sun charges into Aries today, shining its warm light onto your sister fire sign for the next four weeks. It's the first day of spring, Sagi bb - do you feel the bright, bold energy coming into your world? With Mars and Jupiter conjunct, you can tap into a double-dose of hope.

Thursday 19, March

There's much to process on this final day of winter, and of the Sun's journey through your home zone. The last four weeks have forced you to go quite deep within yourself and into the heart of your closest, most foundational family relationships. Before you move forward, give yourself some credit for the wisdom you've gleaned.

Wednesday 18, March

The Moon is in Capricorn again today, yet the intensity goes up a notch because aggressive Mars and power-hungry Pluto are in the mix. You might feel angry or frustrated about a financial matter, Sagittarius, but know that this too shall pass. Maybe not as soon as you want it to - but soon enough.

Tuesday 17, March

The Moon will remain in your money zone for the next few days, giving you a healthy opportunity to get control of your finances for the month ahead. If cash has been tight or work has been lacking, you can drill down into the numbers and get a sense of how much you need to save - and how much you have on hand to spend.

Monday 16, March

The answers are finally forthcoming, Sagi bb. Especially those you started asking at the beginning of March. That's because a post-retrograde Mercury is returning to Pisces and the degree it was in a few weeks ago. This is very important for the status of your relationships with family and close friends.

Daily horoscopes supplied exclusively to Elle UK by the Saturn Sisters

