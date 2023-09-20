Sage Steele not commenting on reports Republican leaders want her to run for Congress

Former ESPN broadcaster and IU grad Sage Steele told IndyStar on Monday night she won't comment on reports that “Republican leaders and donors in Washington and Connecticut” are trying to persuade her to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Political news outlet Daily Ructions first reported that party leaders, which it did not name, want Steele to consider entering the 2024 race in Connecticut’s fifth district. The New York Post reported Monday it "confirmed that exploratory conversations have occurred" with Steele.

When asked via direct message on X about the political rumblings, Steele told IndyStar, "No comment on this ... but I appreciate you asking."

Steele, who graduated from IU in 1995, announced last month she was leaving ESPN after settling a lawsuit over free speech.

"Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely," Steele said in a statement on X. "I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!"

Steele, who started at ESPN in 2007, worked for the network for 16 years. Steele had multiple roles within the ESPN/Walt Disney network of channels, including anchoring the 6 p.m. and noon editions of ESPN's Sportscenter and hosting "NBA Countdown." Steele also hosted the Scripps National Spelling Bee from 2010 to 2013 and co-hosted the Miss America 2017 and 2018 pageants.

According to The Post, if Steele decides to run, and wins the Republican party’s nomination, her opponent would be Democrat Jahana Hayes, who won her third term in Congress with an 1,800-vote margin of victory over state senator George Logan in 2022.

Steele's free speech lawsuit against ESPN began in 2021 when Steele sparked controversy over comments she made on a podcast with Jay Cutler about Walt Disney Co., ESPN's parent company, decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees.

“I respect everyone's decision. I really do," Steele said at the time, according to IndyStar. "But to mandate (the COVID vaccine) is sick, and it's scary to me in many ways."

ESPN took her off the air for a short time in September 2021 after those comments, along with other comments questioning former President Barack Obama's identification as Black on the census and sexual harassment of women sports reporters.

In October 2021, Steele apologized for those comments, but then filed a lawsuit against ESPN and the Walt Disney corporation in April 2022, saying she was forced to apologize "under threat of losing her job" and suspended her for the comments.

Steele alleged in the 2022 lawsuit that ESPN retaliated against her after those comments, taking her off prime assignments. The lawsuit also alleged ESPN violated her right to free speech and failed to penalize other employees who made comments that were more political and controversial than hers were at the time.

Steele recently settled the lawsuit with ESPN and Walt Disney out of court, and the terms of the settlement nor the terms of her departure from the network are known.

