Sage to hold emergency meeting as Indian variant threatens UK’s roadmap out of lockdown
The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) committee will hold an urgent meeting on Thursday to discuss the rapid spread of the Indian variant in the UK.
The variant is now growing faster than the Kent variant in London.
The meeting comes amid fears the B.1.617.2 variant, which is thought to be behind half of all Covid infections in London, Bolton, Bedford and South Northamptonshire, could mean “a delay is possible” to the final step of the roadmap on June 21.
Manchester’s Mayor Andy Burnham called for over-16s in Bolton and Greater Manchester to be vaccinated ahead of others.
Professor James Naismith, from the University of Oxford, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday, the variant may spread “way beyond” local areas where it has been detected.
Prof Naismith said: “I think we should view it as a country-wide problem.
“It will get everywhere. We keep learning this lesson, but we know that this will be the case.”
Prof Naismith said he did not believe local restrictions would work to contain the variant.
He added: “When we tried locally having different restrictions in different regions that didn’t really make any difference. So I don’t think thinking about a localised strategy for containment will really work.”
Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said the Government makes decisions based on data, when asked if fears around the Indian variant could mean a delay to the June 21 relaxation of restrictions in England.
He told Sky News: “Scientists on Sage will make their assessments, they will report that to Government, and we will make decisions based on the data and the evidence that they provide.
“The Prime Minister, the Health Secretary, have always been clear that the easing of restrictions which allow us to get back to normality will be done at a pace and in a way which is safe.”
The Prime Minister has said there is “increasing concern” in the UK about the variant first identified in India.
Imperial College London’s latest React study found, based on swab tests that between April 15 and May 3 in England, coronavirus case rates halved compared with March, but the variant of concern found in India could be spreading faster, at least in London.
India recorded more than 4,000 Covid deaths for a second straight day on Thursday, while infections were recorded at just below 400,000. Experts remain unsure when numbers will peak.
