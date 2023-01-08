The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Pays A UK£0.12 Dividend In Just Three Days

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Sage Group's shares on or after the 12th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.18 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sage Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of £7.684. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Sage Group is paying out an acceptable 72% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 79% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Sage Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. A payout ratio of 72% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Sage Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.6% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Sage Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have barely grown, and although Sage Group paid out over half its earnings and free cash flow last year, the payout ratios are within a normal range for most companies. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into Sage Group, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sage Group you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

