Saga Tankers ASA: Q3 2020 financial results

(Oslo, 13 November 2020) Saga Tankers ASA (“Saga”, OSE: SAGA) reported a net asset value (NAV) of NOK 242 million end of the third quarter 2020, corresponding to NOK 0.91 per outstanding share, excluding minority interests and with Vallhall valued at book value.

By the end of the third quarter, Saga had a cash balance of NOK 91 million, excluding cash held in the subsidiary Vallhall, that has been reclassified as assets held for sale and liabilities held for sale, pending the subsequent disposal.

During the quarter Saga distributed a dividend of NOK 0.1 per share, corresponding to NOK 26.7 million.

The net market value of shares held in SD Standard Drilling Plc decreased by NOK 7.4 million and the shares in Vistin Pharma ASA increased by NOK 11.2 million. Net NOK 3.8 million has been classified as net gain from available for sale assets. In addition, a net loss of 4.7 million from current investments resulted in a total net loss from investments of NOK 0.9 million for the third quarter.

Subsequent events

On 19 October Saga published a new strategy, focusing on renewable energy

Bjørn Simonsen (from NEL ASA) appointed as new CEO

Completed two Private Placements, raising total gross NOK 88 million

Ownership in Vallhall and SD Standard Drilling Plc has been disposed

Invested NOK 55 million in Everfuel A/S by purchasing 2.5 million shares, representing 3.4%, at NOK 22 per share

Still holding non-core investments of ~2.3 million shares in Vistin Pharma ASA and ~1 million shares in Element ASA

After the transactions described above, the total cash holding is approximately NOK 250 million

Saga Tankers ASA has changed name to Saga Pure ASA. Saga will publish a stock exchange release when the name change is registered in Brønnøysund Register Centre. Saga will not change the ticker

Key figures

NOK 1000 Jul-Sep 2020 Jul-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2020 Jan-Sep 2019 (unaudited) restated (unaudited) restated Operating revenues - - - 11 710 Operating profit (-loss) before depreciation (EBITDA) (1) -3 529 -7 678 -57 875 4 387 Operating profit/(-loss) (EBIT) (2) -3 535 -7 685 -57 893 4 369 Net profit/(-loss) from continuing operations -3 434 -7 353 -57 281 5 263 Profit (loss) from discontinuing operations 286 369 3 599 3 579 Total comprehensive income total operations -3 148 -6 984 -53 682 8 842 Value adjusted equity per share (NOK) (3) 0,91 1,16 0,91 1,16 Basic and diluted earnings per share NOK -0,01 -0,03 -0,21 0,03 (1) EBITDA can be calculated from the statement of income by deducting interest income, interest expenses and depreciation from the profit/(loss) before taxes. (2) EBIT can be calculated from the statement of income by deducting interest income and interest expenses from the profit/(loss) before taxes. (3) Value adjusted equity has been calculated through application of market value for assets and liabilities traded in quoted markets, and book value for other assets and liabilities. As traded assets and liabilities are carried at fair value in the balance sheet, the VAE per share equals total equity excluding non-controlling interests per outstanding share.

Key balance sheet figures as of 30 September 2020:

TNOK Share of total Fixed assets 22 0 % Non-current asset classified as held for sale 99 667 31 % Available-for-sale financial assets 116 958 36 % Current assets 109 343 34 % Total assets 325 990 100 % Available-for-sale financial assets Fair value TNOK No of shares Ownership SD Standard Drilling Plc 70 917 105 846 245 18,4 % Vistin Pharma ASA 38 946 2 284 280 5,15 % Other investments 7 094 Total 116 958

Financial assets are adjusted to market value according to IFRS. Vallhall Arena is a subsidiary, but has been reclassified as assets and liabilities held for sale in the balance statement, and as discontinued operations in the profit and loss statement in the third quarter. The disposal has been executed in the fourth quarter.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Espen Lundaas

+47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

