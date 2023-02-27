SAG Awards: Zendaya and Paul Mescal among stars on red carpet

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, honouring some of the year's best performances in television and film.

A whole host of stars walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Here are just a few of the nominees and presenters who posed for photographs.

Euphoria star Zendaya was nominated for best female actor in a drama series

Till star Danielle Deadwyler (left) and George & Tammy actress Jessica Chastain, who won best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

British actors Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne (who was nominated for The Good Nurse) joked around together on the red carpet

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega (left) and The Woman King's Viola Davis, who was nominated in the leading actress category

The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan was nominated for best supporting actor, while The Whale's Brendan Fraser was named best leading actor

Cate Blanchett, who appears in Tár, has been sweeping the leading actress category so far this awards season, but lost out at SAG to Michelle Yeoh

Two Michelles: The Fabelmans actress Williams (left) and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Yeoh were both nominated for best leading actress, with Yeoh ultimately winning

Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Brendan Gleeson were all nominated for their performances in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor, while his Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Stephanie Hsu was nominated for supporting actress

Austin Butler has already won several awards for his performance as Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis, but he lost out to Fraser at SAG

Jamie Lee Curtis, won best supporting actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once

US actress Angela Bassett did her thing in yellow, while British actor Bill Nighy opted for a more traditional black tux on the red carpet

Actress Ariana DeBose won a SAG Award last year for her performance in West Side Story and went viral last week with her performance at the Baftas

The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried and British actress Sheila Atim, who appears opposite Viola Davis in The Woman King

Bob Odenkirk (pictured with his wife Naomi, a US film producer) was nominated for his leading role in TV drama Better Call Saul

Other TV stars nominated included Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner

Irish actor Paul Mescal and Cuban-American actress Ana de Armas were nominated in leading categories for Aftersun and Blonde respectively

Jennifer Coolidge won best female actor in a drama series for her performance in satirical TV drama The White Lotus

Rooney Mara (left), who stars in the SAG-nominated Women Talking, and British actress Emily Blunt

Dead To Me star Christina Applegate, who announced in 2021 she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, walked the red carpet with her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble

Adam Sandler, nominated for his performance in Hustle, attended the ceremony with his wife Jackie

.