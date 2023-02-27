SAG Awards: Zendaya and Paul Mescal among stars on red carpet

·3 min read

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, honouring some of the year's best performances in television and film.

A whole host of stars walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Here are just a few of the nominees and presenters who posed for photographs.

Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Euphoria star Zendaya was nominated for best female actor in a drama series
Danielle Deadwyler and Jessica Chastain arrive for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023
Till star Danielle Deadwyler (left) and George & Tammy actress Jessica Chastain, who won best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries
Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
British actors Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne (who was nominated for The Good Nurse) joked around together on the red carpet
Jenna Ortega and Viola Davis attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega (left) and The Woman King's Viola Davis, who was nominated in the leading actress category
Barry Keoghan and Brendan Fraser attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan was nominated for best supporting actor, while The Whale's Brendan Fraser was named best leading actor
Cate Blanchett at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Cate Blanchett, who appears in Tár, has been sweeping the leading actress category so far this awards season, but lost out at SAG to Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Two Michelles: The Fabelmans actress Williams (left) and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Yeoh were both nominated for best leading actress, with Yeoh ultimately winning
Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, and Brendan Gleeson attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Brendan Gleeson were all nominated for their performances in The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor, while his Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Stephanie Hsu was nominated for supporting actress
Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Austin Butler has already won several awards for his performance as Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis, but he lost out to Fraser at SAG
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis, won best supporting actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Angela Bassett and Bill Nighy at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
US actress Angela Bassett did her thing in yellow, while British actor Bill Nighy opted for a more traditional black tux on the red carpet
Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Actress Ariana DeBose won a SAG Award last year for her performance in West Side Story and went viral last week with her performance at the Baftas
Amanda Seyfried and Sheila Atim arrive for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023
The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried and British actress Sheila Atim, who appears opposite Viola Davis in The Woman King
US actor Bob Odenkirk (R) and wife US film producer Naomi Yomtov arrive for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023
Bob Odenkirk (pictured with his wife Naomi, a US film producer) was nominated for his leading role in TV drama Better Call Saul
Julia Garner attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Other TV stars nominated included Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner
Paul Mescal and Ana de Armas attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Irish actor Paul Mescal and Cuban-American actress Ana de Armas were nominated in leading categories for Aftersun and Blonde respectively
Jennifer Coolidge attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Coolidge won best female actor in a drama series for her performance in satirical TV drama The White Lotus
Rooney Mara and Emily Blunt attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Rooney Mara (left), who stars in the SAG-nominated Women Talking, and British actress Emily Blunt
Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Dead To Me star Christina Applegate, who announced in 2021 she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, walked the red carpet with her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Sandler, nominated for his performance in Hustle, attended the ceremony with his wife Jackie

.

Latest Stories