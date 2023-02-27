SAG Awards: The winners and nominees (updating live)

Jennifer Coolidge was named best actress in a drama series for The White Lotus

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are taking place in Los Angeles, honouring some of the year's best acting performances in television and film.

Here are the nominees ahead of the ceremony, which is airing on Netflix's YouTube channel.

This article will be updated live as the winners are announced.

Motion picture cast

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male actor in a leading role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Female actor in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male actor in a supporting role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female actor in a supporting role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph accept comedy series ensemble for Abbott Elementary

Drama series ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

WINNER: The White Lotus

Comedy series ensemble

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Sam Elliott won best male actor in a TV movie or miniseries for his performance in 1883

Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Emily Blunt, The English

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jessica Chastain was named best actress in a TV movie or miniseries for George & Tammy

Female actor in a drama series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Ozark star Jason Bateman won best actor in a drama series

Female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt ensemble in a TV series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

WINNER: Stranger Things