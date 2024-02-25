SAG Awards: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Pedro Pascal, ‘The Bear’, ‘Beef’ Among Winners – Updating Live

Refresh for latest: Awards season is in the homestretch, and on Saturday the actors get their closeup.

The 30th annual SAG Awards are being presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, which has hosted the Oscars double-digit times, and Deadline is posting the winners live as they are announced. Have a look at the list below, along with the remaining nominees, and check out the red carpet gallery here.

The evening’s first film award wasn’t much of a surprise as Da’vine Joy Randolph continued her awards-season dominance with a Supporting win for The Holdovers.

Several TV trophies were presented first, and Pedro Pascal pulled off something of an upset by taking Male Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The Last of Us over Kieran Culkin and other Succession stars. The show also won the Stunt Ensemble prize during the pre-show ceremony. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 took the stunt prize for film.

The Bear and Beef continued their Emmy-laden awards-season runs tonight with the FX series winning Ensemble in a Comedy Series and stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri taking Male Actor and Female Actor in a Comedy. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun continued the big awards year for Netflix’s Beef and its stars by taking Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

As of now, The Bear leads the field with its three wins, and Beef and The Last of Us are the other TV winners, taking two each.

Vying for the marquee Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize tonight are American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer. The category is SAG’s version of Best Picture and, as often as not, has produced some interesting upsets that sent movies such as Parasite, CODA and others on to Best Picture Oscar glory. All of SAG’s Ensemble nominees except Color Purple also are up for the top Academy Award.

On the TV side, the Ensemble in a Drama Series combatants are The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, The Morning Show and a pair of now-wrapped Emmy juggernauts: The Crown and Succession. The Comedy Ensemble hopefuls are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and the final seasons of Barry and Ted Lasso.

Spanning 15 categories in motion pictures and television, including stunt actors, the SAG Awards has no host but plenty of A-list talent nominated and presenting. The latter lineup includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston and a Devil Wears Prada reunion of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

We’re so happy Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep didn’t have some prior commitments tonight. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/lK9aNbjLw8 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024

And there was a special career honoree tonight: EGOT winner Barbra Streisand received SAG’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Such a wonderful award to get because you know you’re gonna get it. … You all know what I mean,” she said in accepting. Streisand went on to recall her earliest roles and the influence of “her first crush” Marlon Brando and others from “that make-believe world. I didn’t like reality — I wanted to be in movies. … Somehow, some way, it all came true.

“I want to thank SAG-AFTRA and to say to my fellow actors and directors,” she added. “I love working with you.

Already, stunt honors were awarded on tonight’s red carpet, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One winning for film and The Last of Us winning for TV.

Here are all the winners so far at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:

Winners

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Bear

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Jose Cervantes Jr. as Angel

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Richard Esteras as Manny

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Molly Gordon as Claire

Corey Hendrix as Sweeps

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Oliver Platt as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho – “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Da’vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb – “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal as Joel – “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu – “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Ali Wong as Amy Lau – “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “The Bear”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Last of Us

Nominees

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein – “Maestro”

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison – “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad – “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie as Barbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter – “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison – “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter – “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro as William Hale – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss – “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling as Ken – “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Erika Alexander as Coraline

Adam Brody as Wiley Valdespino

Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison

Keith David as Willy The Wonker

John Ortiz as Arthur

Issa Rae as Sintara Golden

Tracee Ellis Ross as Lisa Ellison

Leslie Uggams as Agnes Ellison

Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison

Barbie

Michael Cera as Allan

Will Ferrell as Mattel Ceo

America Ferrera as Gloria

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha

Kate Mckinnon as Barbie

Helen Mirren as Narrator

Rhea Perlman as Ruth

Issa Rae as Barbie

Margot Robbie as Barbie

The Color Purple

Halle Bailey as Young Nettie

Fantasia Barrino as Celie

Jon Batiste as Grady

Danielle Brooks as Sofia

Ciara as Nettie

Colman Domingo as Mister

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama

Louis Gossett, Jr. as Ol’ Mister

Corey Hawkins as Harpo

Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie

Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” as Squeak

Killers of the Flower Moon

Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q

Robert De Niro as William Hale

Leonardo Dicaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

John Lithgow as Prosecutor Peter Leaward

Jesse Plemons as Tom White

Oppenheimer

Casey Affleck as Boris Pash

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer

Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

Rami Malek as David Hill

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy – “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana – “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey as Ellie – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy – “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Sebastian Blunt as Prince Edward

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Luther Ford as Prince Harry

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Ed Mcvey as Prince William

James Murray as Prince Andrew

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth Ii

Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

The Gilded Age

Ben Ahlers as Jack

Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Maud Beaton

Michael Cerveris as Watson

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Kelley Curran as Mrs. Winterton

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

David Furr as Dashiell Montgomery

Jack Gilpin as Church

Ward Horton as Charles Fane

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Simon Jones as Bannister

Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune

Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce

Nathan Lane as Ward Mcallister

Matilda Lawler as Frances Montgomery

Robert Sean Leonard as Luke Forte

Audra Mcdonald as Dorothy Scott

Debra Monk as Armstrong

Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor

Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Kelli O’hara as Aurora Fane

Patrick Page as Richard Clay

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Taylor Richardson as Bridget

Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn

Jeremy Shamos as Mr. Gilbert

Douglas Sills as Borden

Morgan Spector as George Russell

John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott

Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid

The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter

Shari Belafonte as Julia

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Chip Black

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Theo Iyer as Kyle

Hannah Leder as Isabella

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson

Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Succession

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Dagmara Dominczyk as Karolina Novotney

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Justine Lupe as Willa

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Scott Nicholson as Colin Stiles

David Rasche as Karl Muller

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Zoë Winters as Kerry Castellabate

