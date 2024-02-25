SAG Awards: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Pedro Pascal, ‘The Bear’, ‘Beef’ Among Winners – Updating Live
Refresh for latest: Awards season is in the homestretch, and on Saturday the actors get their closeup.
The 30th annual SAG Awards are being presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, which has hosted the Oscars double-digit times, and Deadline is posting the winners live as they are announced. Have a look at the list below, along with the remaining nominees, and check out the red carpet gallery here.
The evening’s first film award wasn’t much of a surprise as Da’vine Joy Randolph continued her awards-season dominance with a Supporting win for The Holdovers.
Several TV trophies were presented first, and Pedro Pascal pulled off something of an upset by taking Male Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The Last of Us over Kieran Culkin and other Succession stars. The show also won the Stunt Ensemble prize during the pre-show ceremony. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 took the stunt prize for film.
The Bear and Beef continued their Emmy-laden awards-season runs tonight with the FX series winning Ensemble in a Comedy Series and stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri taking Male Actor and Female Actor in a Comedy. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun continued the big awards year for Netflix’s Beef and its stars by taking Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series.
As of now, The Bear leads the field with its three wins, and Beef and The Last of Us are the other TV winners, taking two each.
Vying for the marquee Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize tonight are American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer. The category is SAG’s version of Best Picture and, as often as not, has produced some interesting upsets that sent movies such as Parasite, CODA and others on to Best Picture Oscar glory. All of SAG’s Ensemble nominees except Color Purple also are up for the top Academy Award.
On the TV side, the Ensemble in a Drama Series combatants are The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, The Morning Show and a pair of now-wrapped Emmy juggernauts: The Crown and Succession. The Comedy Ensemble hopefuls are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and the final seasons of Barry and Ted Lasso.
Spanning 15 categories in motion pictures and television, including stunt actors, the SAG Awards has no host but plenty of A-list talent nominated and presenting. The latter lineup includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston and a Devil Wears Prada reunion of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.
We’re so happy Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep didn’t have some prior commitments tonight. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/lK9aNbjLw8
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024
And there was a special career honoree tonight: EGOT winner Barbra Streisand received SAG’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Such a wonderful award to get because you know you’re gonna get it. … You all know what I mean,” she said in accepting. Streisand went on to recall her earliest roles and the influence of “her first crush” Marlon Brando and others from “that make-believe world. I didn’t like reality — I wanted to be in movies. … Somehow, some way, it all came true.
“I want to thank SAG-AFTRA and to say to my fellow actors and directors,” she added. “I love working with you.
Already, stunt honors were awarded on tonight’s red carpet, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One winning for film and The Last of Us winning for TV.
Me and my bestie #sagawards pic.twitter.com/krMeyplCqi
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024
Here are all the winners so far at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:
Winners
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Bear
Lionel Boyce as Marcus
Jose Cervantes Jr. as Angel
Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
Richard Esteras as Manny
Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim
Molly Gordon as Claire
Corey Hendrix as Sweeps
Matty Matheson as Neil Fak
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
Oliver Platt as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steven Yeun as Danny Cho – “Beef”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Da’vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb – “The Holdovers”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Pedro Pascal as Joel – “The Last of Us”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu – “The Bear”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Ali Wong as Amy Lau – “Beef”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “The Bear”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Last of Us
Nominees
THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein – “Maestro”
Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin – “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham – “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer – “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison – “American Fiction”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening as Diana Nyad – “Nyad”
Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre – “Maestro”
Margot Robbie as Barbie – “Barbie”
Emma Stone as Bella Baxter – “Poor Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison – “American Fiction”
Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter – “Poor Things”
Robert De Niro as William Hale – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss – “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling as Ken – “Barbie”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Erika Alexander as Coraline
Adam Brody as Wiley Valdespino
Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison
Keith David as Willy The Wonker
John Ortiz as Arthur
Issa Rae as Sintara Golden
Tracee Ellis Ross as Lisa Ellison
Leslie Uggams as Agnes Ellison
Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison
Barbie
Michael Cera as Allan
Will Ferrell as Mattel Ceo
America Ferrera as Gloria
Ryan Gosling as Ken
Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha
Kate Mckinnon as Barbie
Helen Mirren as Narrator
Rhea Perlman as Ruth
Issa Rae as Barbie
Margot Robbie as Barbie
The Color Purple
Halle Bailey as Young Nettie
Fantasia Barrino as Celie
Jon Batiste as Grady
Danielle Brooks as Sofia
Ciara as Nettie
Colman Domingo as Mister
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama
Louis Gossett, Jr. as Ol’ Mister
Corey Hawkins as Harpo
Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie
Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” as Squeak
Killers of the Flower Moon
Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q
Robert De Niro as William Hale
Leonardo Dicaprio as Ernest Burkhart
Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton
Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart
John Lithgow as Prosecutor Peter Leaward
Jesse Plemons as Tom White
Oppenheimer
Casey Affleck as Boris Pash
Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer
Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr
Matt Damon as Leslie Groves
Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss
Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence
Rami Malek as David Hill
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer
Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock
TELEVISION PROGRAMS
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy – “The Morning Show”
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana – “The Crown”
Bella Ramsey as Ellie – “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler – “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy – “Succession”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed
Sebastian Blunt as Prince Edward
Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair
Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
Luther Ford as Prince Harry
Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret
Ed Mcvey as Prince William
James Murray as Prince Andrew
Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth Ii
Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother
Dominic West as Prince Charles
Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles
The Gilded Age
Ben Ahlers as Jack
Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish
Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn
Denée Benton as Peggy Scott
Nicole Brydon Bloom as Maud Beaton
Michael Cerveris as Watson
Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell
Kelley Curran as Mrs. Winterton
Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell
David Furr as Dashiell Montgomery
Jack Gilpin as Church
Ward Horton as Charles Fane
Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook
Simon Jones as Bannister
Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune
Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce
Nathan Lane as Ward Mcallister
Matilda Lawler as Frances Montgomery
Robert Sean Leonard as Luke Forte
Audra Mcdonald as Dorothy Scott
Debra Monk as Armstrong
Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor
Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer
Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook
Kelli O’hara as Aurora Fane
Patrick Page as Richard Clay
Harry Richardson as Larry Russell
Taylor Richardson as Bridget
Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn
Jeremy Shamos as Mr. Gilbert
Douglas Sills as Borden
Morgan Spector as George Russell
John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott
Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid
The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal as Joel
Bella Ramsey as Ellie
The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy
Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter
Shari Belafonte as Julia
Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
Mark Duplass as Chip Black
Jon Hamm as Paul Marks
Theo Iyer as Kyle
Hannah Leder as Isabella
Greta Lee as Stella Bak
Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson
Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson
Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan
Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
Succession
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch
Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan
Brian Cox as Logan Roy
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
Dagmara Dominczyk as Karolina Novotney
Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon
Justine Lupe as Willa
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
Scott Nicholson as Colin Stiles
David Rasche as Karl Muller
Alan Ruck as Connor Roy
Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson
J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker
Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
Zoë Winters as Kerry Castellabate
