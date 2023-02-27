SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins Top Film Prize; Michelle Yeoh & Brendan Fraser Take Lead Acting Honors; ‘White Lotus’ A Double Winner – Full List

Everything Everywhere All at Once won four awards including the marquee Ensemble in a Motion Picture tonight at the 29th annual SAG Awards, which were handed out tonight in Los Angeles.

Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s Everything Everywhere, which bolstered its claim as Best Picture front-runner at the Oscars next month after claiming the top film prize at the Producers Guild Awards last night. The pic’s Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis and also won for their supporting roles.

Brendan Fraser took Male Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s The Whale, putting the Best Actor Oscar race into toss-up mode after Colin Farrell was an early front-runner for The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis’ Austin Butler had the recent momentum with BAFTA and Golden Globe wins.

A24 was the clear winning on the film side with five total trophies for Everything Everywhere and The Whale.

On the small screen, Abbott Elementary took the Actor for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and later HBO’s The White Lotus took Ensemble in a Drama Series. The show has competed at the Emmys as an anthology series and at the DGA Awards and others as a comedy.

Jean Smart followed her back-to-back Emmy wins with a win for Hacks. She was not at the ceremony as she recovers from a recent heart procedure. The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White then followed up his Golden Globe and Critics Choice wins for male actor in a comedy.

Jennifer Coolidge won Female Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The White Lotus, and Jason Bateman took Male Actor for Netflix’s now-wrapped Ozark.

Jessica Chastain took the night’s first award for her lead role in the limited series George & Tammy, followed by Sam Elliott winning for 1883.

Oscar, Emmy and SAG Award winner Sally Field received the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by her Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield.

Before the streamed ceremony, the stunt performers from Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things took the respective Actors for Stunt

Here are the winners at the 2023 SAG Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Jamie Lee Curtis / Deirdre Beaubeirdra

James Hong / Gong Gong

Stephanie Hsu / Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki

Ke Huy Quan / Waymond Wang

Harry Shum Jr. / Chad

Jenny Slate / Big Nose

Michelle Yeoh / Evelyn Wang

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie

The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE WHITE LOTUS

F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso

Paolo Camilli / Hugo

Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso

Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan

Federico Ferrante / Rocco

Bruno Gouery / Didier

Beatrice Grannò / Mia

Jon Gries / Greg Hunt

Tom Hollander / Quentin

Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina

Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso

Theo James / Cameron Sullivan

Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller

Haley Lu Richardson / Portia

Eleonora Romandini / Isabella

Federico Scribani / Giuseppe

Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller

Simona Tabasco / Lucia

Leo Woodall / Jack

Francesco Zecca / Matteo

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues

William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson

Janelle James / Ava Coleman

Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill

Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti

Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan

1883

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette

George & Tammy

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

STRANGER THINGS

(For the names of all the stunt performers in the winning ensembles, click here.)

