SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins Top Film Prize; Michelle Yeoh & Brendan Fraser Take Lead Acting Honors; ‘White Lotus’ A Double Winner – Full List
Everything Everywhere All at Once won four awards including the marquee Ensemble in a Motion Picture tonight at the 29th annual SAG Awards, which were handed out tonight in Los Angeles.
Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s Everything Everywhere, which bolstered its claim as Best Picture front-runner at the Oscars next month after claiming the top film prize at the Producers Guild Awards last night. The pic’s Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis and also won for their supporting roles.
More from Deadline
The SAG Awards Photos: The Best Of The Red Carpet & Gala Ceremony
Related Story
The SAG Awards Photos: The Best Of The Red Carpet & Gala Ceremony
Related Story
How To Watch Sunday's SAG Awards Livestream
Related Story
SAG Awards Reveals Final Presenters For Sunday's Show
Brendan Fraser took Male Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s The Whale, putting the Best Actor Oscar race into toss-up mode after Colin Farrell was an early front-runner for The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis’ Austin Butler had the recent momentum with BAFTA and Golden Globe wins.
A24 was the clear winning on the film side with five total trophies for Everything Everywhere and The Whale.
On the small screen, Abbott Elementary took the Actor for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and later HBO’s The White Lotus took Ensemble in a Drama Series. The show has competed at the Emmys as an anthology series and at the DGA Awards and others as a comedy.
Jean Smart followed her back-to-back Emmy wins with a win for Hacks. She was not at the ceremony as she recovers from a recent heart procedure. The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White then followed up his Golden Globe and Critics Choice wins for male actor in a comedy.
Jennifer Coolidge won Female Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The White Lotus, and Jason Bateman took Male Actor for Netflix’s now-wrapped Ozark.
RELATED: The SAG Awards Photos: The Red Carpet & Gala Ceremony
Jessica Chastain took the night’s first award for her lead role in the limited series George & Tammy, followed by Sam Elliott winning for 1883.
Oscar, Emmy and SAG Award winner Sally Field received the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by her Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield.
RELATED: 2023 SAG Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage
Before the streamed ceremony, the stunt performers from Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things took the respective Actors for Stunt
Here are the winners at the 2023 SAG Awards:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Jamie Lee Curtis / Deirdre Beaubeirdra
James Hong / Gong Gong
Stephanie Hsu / Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki
Ke Huy Quan / Waymond Wang
Harry Shum Jr. / Chad
Jenny Slate / Big Nose
Michelle Yeoh / Evelyn Wang
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie
The Whale
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE WHITE LOTUS
F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso
Paolo Camilli / Hugo
Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso
Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan
Federico Ferrante / Rocco
Bruno Gouery / Didier
Beatrice Grannò / Mia
Jon Gries / Greg Hunt
Tom Hollander / Quentin
Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina
Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso
Theo James / Cameron Sullivan
Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller
Haley Lu Richardson / Portia
Eleonora Romandini / Isabella
Federico Scribani / Giuseppe
Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller
Simona Tabasco / Lucia
Leo Woodall / Jack
Francesco Zecca / Matteo
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues
William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson
Janelle James / Ava Coleman
Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill
Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard
Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti
Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan
1883
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette
George & Tammy
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
STRANGER THINGS
(For the names of all the stunt performers in the winning ensembles, click here.)
Best of Deadline
Oscars: Every Best Supporting Actor Oscar Winner Back To 1937
Grammy Best New Artist Winners Through The Years – Photo Gallery
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.